Dead or Alive 6 for $14.99 ($11.99 for GCU members) with free shipping @ Best Buy
https://www.bestbuy....=All Categories
This is the lowest price the game has been anywhere. Amazon has matched the price for PS4.
Part of me is tempted, but then I remember I bought DOA 5 on sale and never played it much.
I don’t even remember if I already bought DOA 6. I have to look through my shelves.
Same. I really enjoyed DoA2-4, but then when I got 5 it just... kinda sat. Eventually I got rid of it and just downloaded the F2P Core Fighters thing. Didn't play that one, either.
Thanks, grabbed it for 11.99