Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #608: Stadia Pros

CAGcast #608: Stadia Pros

The gang play the Google Stadia Game, talk new releases, Apex Legends Shadowfall, Activision China controversy, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Dead or Alive 6 for $14.99 ($11.99 for GCU members) with free shipping @ Best Buy

By whitereflection, Today, 01:04 PM

#1 whitereflection   Shake well before serving CAGiversary!   5372 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

whitereflection

Posted Today, 01:04 PM

Best Buy has DOA6 for $14.99 ($11.99) for GCU members. Free shipping on the website for the holidays.
https://www.bestbuy....=All Categories

This is the lowest price the game has been anywhere. Amazon has matched the price for PS4.

#2 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   4275 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted Today, 01:15 PM

Part of me is tempted, but then I remember I bought DOA 5 on sale and never played it much. 


#3 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   715 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted Today, 02:31 PM

Part of me is tempted, but then I remember I bought DOA 5 on sale and never played it much.


I don’t even remember if I already bought DOA 6. I have to look through my shelves.

#4 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   548 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted Today, 03:04 PM

Part of me is tempted, but then I remember I bought DOA 5 on sale and never played it much. 

Same.  I really enjoyed DoA2-4, but then when I got 5 it just... kinda sat.  Eventually I got rid of it and just downloaded the F2P Core Fighters thing.  Didn't play that one, either.


#5 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3213 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 03:06 PM

Thanks, grabbed it for 11.99


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy