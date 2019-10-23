Jump to content

The gang play the Google Stadia Game, talk new releases, Apex Legends Shadowfall, Activision China controversy, and oh so much more!

Fry's Ads 10/21-27

By fidodido, Today, 01:55 PM

#1 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4974 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted Today, 01:55 PM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

3DS :3ds:

$9.99
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido

$19.99
WarioWare Gold

PS4 :ps4:

$3.99
That's You! (PlayLink)

$12
Dreamgear Broadcaster Headset

$13.22
Wicked Grips High Performance Controller Grips

$14.99
Snakebyte Charge Case

$16.99
God of War

$18.59
Tearaway Unfolded

$24.99
Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR)
MLB: The Show '19
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

$27.89
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro

$34.99
Days Gone

$79.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset

$89
Audio Technica Premium Gaming Headset

$99.99
Black Gold Wireless Headset w/ Fortnite digital content
White Gold Wireless Headset

$139
Platinum Wireless Headset

$149.99
Razer Thresher Ultimate Surround Wireless Gaming Headset
Razer Thresher 7.1 Wireless Gaming Headset

$299.99
PS4 1TB Console w/ Fortnite digital content

Switch :switch:

$2.99
Snakebyte Ring Grip

$9.99
Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Luigi
Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Mario
Nyko Screen Armor
Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter

$15.99
Link (The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening) Amiibo Figure

$19.99
Hori Go Pack: Zelda Edition

$29.99
myCharge Charging Pack

$49.99
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures

$59.99
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

$199.99
Gray Switch Lite Handheld
Turquoise Switch Lite Handheld
Yellow Switch Lite Handheld

XBox One :xb1:

$9.99
For Honor
South Park: The Fractured But Whole

$14.99
Fallout '76
Rocksoul Wireless Keyboard

$19.99
Snakebyte Kit for Elite Controller
Tennis World Tour

$24.99
Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

$29.99
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

$84.99 (w/ Mon. promo code) / $96.99
Thrustmaster VG Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel

$89
Audio Technica Premium Gaming Headset

$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II

PC

$9.99
Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter

$24.99
Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller

$89
Audio Technica Premium Gaming Headset

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$0.99
Old Skool NES Classic 6 ft. Controller Extension Cable

$2.99
Emio 6 ft. Extension Cable for NES Classic

$29.99
Playstation Classic Console

$49.99
Hyperkin MegaRetroN HD Gaming Console

$278.07
Rampage Classic Arcade Machine

$278.99
Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine

$349
Arcade 1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade System w/ Riser
Arcade 1Up Pac-Man Deluxe Arcade System w/ Riser

[B]$349.99
Arcade 1Up 12-in-1 Deluxe Arcade System w/ Riser
 


