Fry's Ads 10/21-27

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$9.99
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
$19.99
WarioWare Gold
PS4
$3.99
That's You! (PlayLink)
$12
Dreamgear Broadcaster Headset
$13.22
Wicked Grips High Performance Controller Grips
$14.99
Snakebyte Charge Case
$16.99
God of War
$18.59
Tearaway Unfolded
$24.99
Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR)
MLB: The Show '19
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
$27.89
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro
$34.99
Days Gone
$79.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset
$89
Audio Technica Premium Gaming Headset
$99.99
Black Gold Wireless Headset w/ Fortnite digital content
White Gold Wireless Headset
$139
Platinum Wireless Headset
$149.99
Razer Thresher Ultimate Surround Wireless Gaming Headset
Razer Thresher 7.1 Wireless Gaming Headset
$299.99
PS4 1TB Console w/ Fortnite digital content
Switch
$2.99
Snakebyte Ring Grip
$9.99
Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Luigi
Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Mario
Nyko Screen Armor
Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter
$15.99
Link (The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening) Amiibo Figure
$19.99
Hori Go Pack: Zelda Edition
$29.99
myCharge Charging Pack
$49.99
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures
$59.99
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
$199.99
Gray Switch Lite Handheld
Turquoise Switch Lite Handheld
Yellow Switch Lite Handheld
XBox One
$9.99
For Honor
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$14.99
Fallout '76
Rocksoul Wireless Keyboard
$19.99
Snakebyte Kit for Elite Controller
Tennis World Tour
$24.99
Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$29.99
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
$84.99 (w/ Mon. promo code) / $96.99
Thrustmaster VG Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel
$89
Audio Technica Premium Gaming Headset
$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II
PC
$9.99
Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter
$24.99
Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$89
Audio Technica Premium Gaming Headset
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$0.99
Old Skool NES Classic 6 ft. Controller Extension Cable
$2.99
Emio 6 ft. Extension Cable for NES Classic
$29.99
Playstation Classic Console
$49.99
Hyperkin MegaRetroN HD Gaming Console
$278.07
Rampage Classic Arcade Machine
$278.99
Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine
$349
Arcade 1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade System w/ Riser
Arcade 1Up Pac-Man Deluxe Arcade System w/ Riser
[B]$349.99
Arcade 1Up 12-in-1 Deluxe Arcade System w/ Riser
Fry's Ads 10/21-27
