Fry's Ads 10/21-27

Posted Today, 01:55 PM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$9.99

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido



$19.99

WarioWare Gold



PS4



$3.99

That's You! (PlayLink)



$12

Dreamgear Broadcaster Headset



$13.22

Wicked Grips High Performance Controller Grips



$14.99

Snakebyte Charge Case



$16.99

God of War



$18.59

Tearaway Unfolded



$24.99

Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR)

MLB: The Show '19

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



$27.89

Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro



$34.99

Days Gone



$79.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset



$89

Audio Technica Premium Gaming Headset



$99.99

Black Gold Wireless Headset w/ Fortnite digital content

White Gold Wireless Headset



$139

Platinum Wireless Headset



$149.99

Razer Thresher Ultimate Surround Wireless Gaming Headset

Razer Thresher 7.1 Wireless Gaming Headset



$299.99

PS4 1TB Console w/ Fortnite digital content



Switch



$2.99

Snakebyte Ring Grip



$9.99

Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Luigi

Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Mario

Nyko Screen Armor

Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter



$15.99

Link (The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening) Amiibo Figure



$19.99

Hori Go Pack: Zelda Edition



$29.99

myCharge Charging Pack



$49.99

Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures



$59.99

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening



$199.99

Gray Switch Lite Handheld

Turquoise Switch Lite Handheld

Yellow Switch Lite Handheld



XBox One



$9.99

For Honor

South Park: The Fractured But Whole



$14.99

Fallout '76

Rocksoul Wireless Keyboard



$19.99

Snakebyte Kit for Elite Controller

Tennis World Tour



$24.99

Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller



$29.99

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019



$84.99 (w/ Mon. promo code) / $96.99

Thrustmaster VG Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel



$89

Audio Technica Premium Gaming Headset



$299.99

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II



PC



$9.99

Old Skool Gamecube Controller Adapter



$24.99

Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller



$89

Audio Technica Premium Gaming Headset



Miscellaneous/Legacy



$0.99

Old Skool NES Classic 6 ft. Controller Extension Cable



$2.99

Emio 6 ft. Extension Cable for NES Classic



$29.99

Playstation Classic Console



$49.99

Hyperkin MegaRetroN HD Gaming Console



$278.07

Rampage Classic Arcade Machine



$278.99

Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine



$349

Arcade 1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade System w/ Riser

Arcade 1Up Pac-Man Deluxe Arcade System w/ Riser



[B]$349.99

Arcade 1Up 12-in-1 Deluxe Arcade System w/ Riser

