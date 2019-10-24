Jump to content

CAGcast #608: Stadia Pros

CAGcast #608: Stadia Pros

The gang play the Google Stadia Game, talk new releases, Apex Legends Shadowfall, Activision China controversy, and oh so much more!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 month B1G1 $40 / 10TB external drive $160 - YMMV? *Newegg*

By LonelyBacteria, Today, 08:23 AM

Posted Today, 08:23 AM

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 month B1G1 $40

w/Code EMCUTVY32

(Discounted prices and/or promo codes are valid till 10/30/2019 in United States only)

 

 

WD Elements 10TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive - $160

w/Code EMCUTVY29

24 Hrs Only! **Expires 11:59PM PT on 10/24/2019

 

(*Exclusive Blitz Deal promo code is only redeemable if you've received this email directly, and may only be redeemed once. This super-special deal is only for you and a select few we recognize as our most loyal subscribers. This promo code is exclusive to this email and is only redeemable if you've received this email from us directly. Enjoy this Blitz Deal, and be sure to check back often for more exclusive promo codes. If you're not a current email subscriber, you must first sign up to qualify. You will receive your first email within one week after signing up. Promo code expires at 11:59pm PT on 10/24/2019 or SOONER, based on fund availability.)


Chuck Stank

Posted Today, 09:57 AM

Thanks, worked for me!
