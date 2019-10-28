Jump to content

YMMV My Best Buy Mystery Rewards Certificate

By LiquidSnape, Today, 08:01 AM

#1 LiquidSnape  

LiquidSnape

Posted Today, 08:01 AM

Looks like the mystery rewards certs are being emailed out again, between $5 and $5000 again, must redeem in store by 11/6/19. 


wildthing2022000  

wildthing2022000

Posted Today, 08:20 AM

Slickdeals has the $5 code as 512 9


#3 LiquidSnape  

LiquidSnape

Posted Today, 08:54 AM

thats what the one I have has for its final numbers

LinkinPrime  

LinkinPrime

Posted Today, 09:04 AM

$5 better than nothing I guess

Sent from my Galaxy Note 9 using Tapatalk

#5 Epic_Bean  

Epic_Bean

Posted Today, 09:28 AM

5 bucks here too.


SpidrMnky  

SpidrMnky

Posted Today, 10:20 AM

Is there still a workaround to use these codes online? I know at some points in the past there was but I thought they changed it more recently where you can’t get the system to recognize it like you once could.

Edit: btw, thanks for the heads up OP!

#7 SRL1  

SRL1

Posted Today, 10:55 AM

Damn, same $5 every year. Never $5000.

dennisb407  

dennisb407

Posted Today, 11:22 AM

Time to buy one of those overpriced sodas that have in the cooler by the registers


Kamagii  

Kamagii

Posted Today, 11:35 AM

10 bucks for Dark Souls Remastered sounds good to me


MrRidickulous  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 12:08 PM

$5 towards Luigis mansion 3 works for me.
