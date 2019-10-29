Fry's Ads 10/28-11/3

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS/3DS
$4.99
Tomee Rechargeable Battery Pack
$9.99
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
$19.99
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
$149.99
Purple/Silver New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
PS4
$3.99
Knowledge Is Power (PlayLink)
That's You (PlayLink)
$13.94
Starblood Arena (PSVR)
$14.99
Driveclub VR (PSVR)
$16.99
God of War
$18.59
Tearaway Unfolded: Crafted Edition
$24.99
Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR)
MLB: The Show '19
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
$29.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Stereo Gaming Headset
$34
Bionik Mantis Detachable Headphone (PSVR)
$34.99
Days Gone
$59.99
Blue Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Crystal Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Electric Purple Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Glacier White Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Green Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Jet Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller w/ Fortnite Epic Neo Content
Red Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Rose Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Steel Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Titanium Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
$119
3dRudder Foot Motion Controller (PSVR)
$149.99
Razer Thresher Ultimate Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$299.99
PS4 1TB Console w/ Fortnite digital content
Switch
$4.99
Emio Charge Dock
$7.99
Nyko Thin Case
$14.99
Joy-Con Wheel (Set of 2)
$19.99
Hori Go Pack: Zelda Edition
$39.99
Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit - Starter Kit + Blaster
$79.99
Gray Joy-Cons
XBox One
$14.99
Dead Rising 4
$17.99
Nyko Power Kit Plus
$19.99
Tennis World Tour
$27.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro
$29.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Stereo Gaming Headset
$29.99
Devil May Cry 5
Rocksoul AC Power Adapter
$34.22
Resident Evil 2
$49
Stereo Headset
$59.99
White Wireless Controller
$69
Thrustmaster VG T-Flight HOTAS One: Ace Combat Edition
$128.40
Hori Real Arcade Pro Fight Stick: Sould Calibur VI Edition
$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II
PC
$13.50
Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
$25.01
Fallout '76
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$2.99
Old Skool Super Controller: SNES Classic Edition
$4.40
Emio Extension Cable for NES Classic
$7.99
8Bitdo Retro Receiver for NES/SNES Classic Edition
Old Skool NES Controller
$7.99 (w/ Mon. promo code) / $9.99
Legends Flashback Blast! Console
$9.99
StarFox Zero + StarFox Guard (WiiU)
$29.99
Sony Playstation Classic
$278.99
Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine
$325.49
Gaems Sentinel Gaming Unit
$349.99
Arcade1Up 12-in-1 Deluxe Edition Arcade Cabinet w/ Riser
$369.95
Arcade1Up Pac-Man Deluxe Arcade System w/ Riser
$369.99
Arcade1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade System w/ Riser
