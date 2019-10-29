Fry's Ads 10/28-11/3

Posted Today, 05:02 PM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS/3DS



$4.99

Tomee Rechargeable Battery Pack



$9.99

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido



$19.99

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker



$149.99

Purple/Silver New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7



PS4



$3.99

Knowledge Is Power (PlayLink)

That's You (PlayLink)



$13.94

Starblood Arena (PSVR)



$14.99

Driveclub VR (PSVR)



$16.99

God of War



$18.59

Tearaway Unfolded: Crafted Edition



$24.99

Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR)

MLB: The Show '19

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



$29.95

Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Stereo Gaming Headset



$34

Bionik Mantis Detachable Headphone (PSVR)



$34.99

Days Gone



$59.99

Blue Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Crystal Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Electric Purple Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Glacier White Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Green Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Jet Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller w/ Fortnite Epic Neo Content

Red Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Rose Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Steel Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Titanium Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller



$119

3dRudder Foot Motion Controller (PSVR)



$149.99

Razer Thresher Ultimate Wireless Surround Gaming Headset



$299.99

PS4 1TB Console w/ Fortnite digital content



Switch



$4.99

Emio Charge Dock



$7.99

Nyko Thin Case



$14.99

Joy-Con Wheel (Set of 2)



$19.99

Hori Go Pack: Zelda Edition



$39.99

Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit - Starter Kit + Blaster



$79.99

Gray Joy-Cons



XBox One



$14.99

Dead Rising 4



$17.99

Nyko Power Kit Plus



$19.99

Tennis World Tour



$27.99

Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro



$29.95

Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Stereo Gaming Headset



$29.99

Devil May Cry 5

Rocksoul AC Power Adapter



$34.22

Resident Evil 2



$49

Stereo Headset



$59.99

White Wireless Controller



$69

Thrustmaster VG T-Flight HOTAS One: Ace Combat Edition



$128.40

Hori Real Arcade Pro Fight Stick: Sould Calibur VI Edition



$299.99

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II



PC



$13.50

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood



$25.01

Fallout '76



Miscellaneous/Legacy



$2.99

Old Skool Super Controller: SNES Classic Edition



$4.40

Emio Extension Cable for NES Classic



$7.99

8Bitdo Retro Receiver for NES/SNES Classic Edition

Old Skool NES Controller



$7.99 (w/ Mon. promo code) / $9.99

Legends Flashback Blast! Console



$9.99

StarFox Zero + StarFox Guard (WiiU)



$29.99

Sony Playstation Classic



$278.99

Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine



$325.49

Gaems Sentinel Gaming Unit



$349.99

Arcade1Up 12-in-1 Deluxe Edition Arcade Cabinet w/ Riser



$369.95

Arcade1Up Pac-Man Deluxe Arcade System w/ Riser



$369.99

Arcade1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade System w/ Riser

