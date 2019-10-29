Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #609: China Stance

CAGcast #609: China Stance

The gang gets hyped for new releases; talks Fallout 76 subscriptions, Jackbox Party Pack 6, and oh so much more!

Fry's Ads 10/28-11/3

By fidodido, Today, 05:02 PM

#1 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4975 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted Today, 05:02 PM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

DS/3DS :ds:

$4.99
Tomee Rechargeable Battery Pack

$9.99
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido

$19.99
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

$149.99
Purple/Silver New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7

PS4 :ps4:

$3.99
Knowledge Is Power (PlayLink)
That's You (PlayLink)

$13.94
Starblood Arena (PSVR)

$14.99
Driveclub VR (PSVR)

$16.99
God of War

$18.59
Tearaway Unfolded: Crafted Edition

$24.99
Everybody's Golf VR (PSVR)
MLB: The Show '19
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

$29.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Stereo Gaming Headset

$34
Bionik Mantis Detachable Headphone (PSVR)

$34.99
Days Gone

$59.99
Blue Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Crystal Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Electric Purple Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Glacier White Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Green Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Jet Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller w/ Fortnite Epic Neo Content
Red Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Rose Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Steel Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Titanium Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

$119
3dRudder Foot Motion Controller (PSVR)

$149.99
Razer Thresher Ultimate Wireless Surround Gaming Headset

$299.99
PS4 1TB Console w/ Fortnite digital content

Switch :switch:

$4.99
Emio Charge Dock

$7.99
Nyko Thin Case

$14.99
Joy-Con Wheel (Set of 2)

$19.99
Hori Go Pack: Zelda Edition

$39.99
Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit - Starter Kit + Blaster

$79.99
Gray Joy-Cons

XBox One :xb1:

$14.99
Dead Rising 4

$17.99
Nyko Power Kit Plus

$19.99
Tennis World Tour

$27.99
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro

$29.95
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Stereo Gaming Headset

$29.99
Devil May Cry 5
Rocksoul AC Power Adapter

$34.22
Resident Evil 2

$49
Stereo Headset

$59.99
White Wireless Controller

$69
Thrustmaster VG T-Flight HOTAS One: Ace Combat Edition

$128.40
Hori Real Arcade Pro Fight Stick: Sould Calibur VI Edition

$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II

PC

$13.50
Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood

$25.01
Fallout '76

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$2.99
Old Skool Super Controller: SNES Classic Edition

$4.40
Emio Extension Cable for NES Classic

$7.99
8Bitdo Retro Receiver for NES/SNES Classic Edition
Old Skool NES Controller

$7.99 (w/ Mon. promo code) / $9.99
Legends Flashback Blast! Console

$9.99
StarFox Zero + StarFox Guard (WiiU)

$29.99
Sony Playstation Classic

$278.99
Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine

$325.49
Gaems Sentinel Gaming Unit

$349.99
Arcade1Up 12-in-1 Deluxe Edition Arcade Cabinet w/ Riser

$369.95
Arcade1Up Pac-Man Deluxe Arcade System w/ Riser

$369.99
Arcade1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade System w/ Riser
 


