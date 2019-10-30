Jump to content

Costco Black Friday 2019 Ad Deals

By ThatOneGuyWho, Today, 04:13 PM

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 04:13 PM

https://www.bfads.ne...k-friday/page-1

 

:xb1: $100 Off Xbox One S 1TB w/ Second Controller & 3 Month Xbox Game Pass (Limit 2 per customer, available 11/24 Costco Link)

:xb1: $80 Off Xbox One S 1TB All Digital w/ 3 Month Xbox Game Pass (Limit 2 per customer, available 11/24 Costco Link)

:xb1: $130 Off Xbox One X 1TB w/ LucidSound LS31LE Gaming Headset (Limit 2 per customer, available 11/24 Costco Link)

:xb1: $100 Off Xbox One X 1TB w/ Second Controller (Limit 2 per customer, available 11/24 Costco Link)

 

Yeah, nothing much to see here.


ncc1701p  

ncc1701p

Posted Today, 04:17 PM

It doesnt look like anything to me.


