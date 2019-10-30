Costco Black Friday 2019 Ad Deals

https://www.bfads.ne...k-friday/page-1
$100 Off Xbox One S 1TB w/ Second Controller & 3 Month Xbox Game Pass (Limit 2 per customer, available 11/24 Costco Link)
$80 Off Xbox One S 1TB All Digital w/ 3 Month Xbox Game Pass (Limit 2 per customer, available 11/24 Costco Link)
$130 Off Xbox One X 1TB w/ LucidSound LS31LE Gaming Headset (Limit 2 per customer, available 11/24 Costco Link)
$100 Off Xbox One X 1TB w/ Second Controller (Limit 2 per customer, available 11/24 Costco Link)
Yeah, nothing much to see here.