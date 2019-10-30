Jump to content

CAGcast #609: China Stance

CAGcast #609: China Stance

The gang gets hyped for new releases; talks Fallout 76 subscriptions, Jackbox Party Pack 6, and oh so much more!

$26.66 Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD PS4 / Switch via Amazon.com

By ThatOneGuyWho, Yesterday, 04:48 PM

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 04:48 PM

Game came out yesterday btw.

 

Clip coupon on page for discount, price reflects at checkout.

 

PS4: https://www.amazon.c...duct/B07VC9NQ96

Switch: https://www.amazon.c...B07VHJQ1QQ?th=1


tightclaws  

tightclaws

Posted Yesterday, 05:06 PM

why not xbox?

Josef  

Josef

Posted Yesterday, 05:30 PM

Nice deal.  I ended up ordering it for Switch yesterday when it was mentioned in another thread, and it showed up in my mail box today not even a day later.


miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 05:39 PM

Imagine Black Friday. :o oh god why am I wasting electricity to post this?! I have to save up!

nightc1  

nightc1

Posted Yesterday, 06:53 PM

Reviews of the game are fairly negative.   It's a decent port of one of the worst Super Monkey Ball games.   The original relied on motion control so they put in rails to dummy it down.  This version keeps the rails but switches to standard controls which makes it a lot easier.  They cut 40 of the minigames, which is probably not the end of the world as they weren't that great overall.   Only get this if you are a diehard Super Monkey Ball fan and wanted to play the game with standard controls on an hd tv.   Beyond that it seems like a solid port... so at least it's not bugs that are causing the negative feedback.


doodofdoods  

doodofdoods

Posted Yesterday, 07:14 PM

Pre-ordered it just to have a monkey ball game to play alongside Luigi's Mansion...but the fact that they dropped content and didnt even attempt to add gyro controls let's me know not much effort went into this hd port.
