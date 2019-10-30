$26.66 Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD PS4 / Switch via Amazon.com

Posted Yesterday, 06:53 PM

Reviews of the game are fairly negative. It's a decent port of one of the worst Super Monkey Ball games. The original relied on motion control so they put in rails to dummy it down. This version keeps the rails but switches to standard controls which makes it a lot easier. They cut 40 of the minigames, which is probably not the end of the world as they weren't that great overall. Only get this if you are a diehard Super Monkey Ball fan and wanted to play the game with standard controls on an hd tv. Beyond that it seems like a solid port... so at least it's not bugs that are causing the negative feedback.