$26.66 Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD PS4 / Switch via Amazon.com

Game came out yesterday btw.
Clip coupon on page for discount, price reflects at checkout.
PS4: https://www.amazon.c...duct/B07VC9NQ96
Switch: https://www.amazon.c...B07VHJQ1QQ?th=1
Posted Yesterday, 04:48 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:06 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:30 PM
Nice deal. I ended up ordering it for Switch yesterday when it was mentioned in another thread, and it showed up in my mail box today not even a day later.
Posted Yesterday, 05:39 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:53 PM
Reviews of the game are fairly negative. It's a decent port of one of the worst Super Monkey Ball games. The original relied on motion control so they put in rails to dummy it down. This version keeps the rails but switches to standard controls which makes it a lot easier. They cut 40 of the minigames, which is probably not the end of the world as they weren't that great overall. Only get this if you are a diehard Super Monkey Ball fan and wanted to play the game with standard controls on an hd tv. Beyond that it seems like a solid port... so at least it's not bugs that are causing the negative feedback.
Posted Yesterday, 07:14 PM