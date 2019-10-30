Jump to content

Aggelos $13.54 shipped - Amazon - PS4

By bigloser, Yesterday, 05:15 PM

bigloser

Posted Yesterday, 05:15 PM

91uH1x0biSL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

https://www.amazon.c...,aps,143&sr=8-1

 

 

I've never played it...but supposedly it's a great Wonder Boy inspired game.


omegafox84

Posted Yesterday, 05:50 PM

thanks! this kinda looks like Zelda II (one of my favorites).


Kaiser499

Posted Yesterday, 07:34 PM

I picked this up on release after they canceled the ESRB version, can't recommend this game enough.

 

Pick it up, it's worth it.


