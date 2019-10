Posted Today, 04:35 PM

https://www.bfads.ne...k-friday/page-1

$199.99 Playstation 4 Slim Bundle w/ God of War 3 Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete and Last of Us Remastered (Starts 11/24 Sunday)

$49.99 Playstation 4 Controllers (Black or White)

$299.99 Nintendo Switch Neon Blue / Red

Starts 11/28 (Thursday) at 4PM.

As usual with these stores, not much to see but we are seeing those rumored PS4 bundles. Some stores may have PS4's without games for $150 (reportedly / rumored) so keep an eye for that.