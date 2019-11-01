Jump to content

[PS4 Xbone] The Evil Within 2 $9.99 Amazon Lightning deal

By Smithers123, Today, 01:43 AM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 01:43 AM

https://www.amazon.c...DKIKX0DER&psc=1

#2 Pig   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   243 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Pig

Posted Today, 02:51 AM

 I saw this deal and went "Sweet I've been wanting this game!" add to cart, goto check out and something tells me to look at the library. Yep. I already own it. When is the next CAGs Anonymous meeting?


#3 Loose Rattled Gamer  

Loose Rattled Gamer

Posted Today, 02:53 AM

Heard the sequel wasn't as good

 

hmmmm


#4 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   261 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted Today, 03:00 AM

I think is going to be one of those $5-7 games during BF this year. It’s been $10 at multiple places this year already (Best Buy at least 1 time and Meijer like 7 times) Great game though. Well worth the price of admission in my opinion. Thought the story was way better in 2 vs 1. Maybe just a little long in parts.


#5 Super Strider TurbulenceEX   Son of the Old Gods CAGiversary!   560 Posts   Joined 1.4 Years Ago  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted Today, 03:35 AM

Got one. Thanks!!


