[PS4 Xbone] The Evil Within 2 $9.99 Amazon Lightning deal
#2
I saw this deal and went "Sweet I've been wanting this game!" add to cart, goto check out and something tells me to look at the library. Yep. I already own it. When is the next CAGs Anonymous meeting?
Heard the sequel wasn't as good
#4
I think is going to be one of those $5-7 games during BF this year. It’s been $10 at multiple places this year already (Best Buy at least 1 time and Meijer like 7 times) Great game though. Well worth the price of admission in my opinion. Thought the story was way better in 2 vs 1. Maybe just a little long in parts.
#5
Got one. Thanks!!