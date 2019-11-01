Jump to content

CAGcast #610: Ring Review and Run

CAGcast #610: Ring Review and Run

The gang talks Outer Worlds, Modern Warfare, EA news, Avengers, and oh so much more!

Product Information

Kohl's Black Friday 2019 Ad Deals

By ThatOneGuyWho, Today, 05:25 AM

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 05:25 AM

https://www.bfads.ne...k-friday/page-1

 

:ps4: $199.99 Playstation 4 1TB Fortnite Neo Versa Bundle w/ $60 Kohl's Cash (Link)

:ps4: $199.99 Playstation VR Astro Bot & Moss Bundle w/ $60 Kohl's Cash (Link)

:ps4: $39.99 Playstation 4 Controllers

 

:xb1: $199.99 Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle w/ $60 Kohl's Cash

:xb1: $349.99 Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K20 Bundle w/ $105 Kohl's Cash

:xb1: $39.99 Xbox One Controllers

 

:switch: $319.99 Nintendo Switch Bundle w/ Carrying Case and Controller Dock w/ $90 Kohl's Cash (Link)

 

 

Early Black Friday deals now live: https://www.kohls.co...f-BFdealshopall

Use code AUTUMN20 for an extra 20% off (exclusions apply). Free shipping at $50+.


The Stache

Posted Today, 05:30 AM

That VR deal seems awfully similar to the ones we had at all retailers last year...


#3 Neo Oracle  

Neo Oracle

Posted Today, 05:46 AM

Damn. That switch bundle is tempting. The 20% off coupon is also good too but I hope it's the NEW SWITCH that they're selling in the bundle.


jdawgg76

Posted Today, 07:56 AM

The 20% coupons usually don't apply to consoles.


