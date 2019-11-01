Kohl's Black Friday 2019 Ad Deals

https://www.bfads.ne...k-friday/page-1
$199.99 Playstation 4 1TB Fortnite Neo Versa Bundle w/ $60 Kohl's Cash (Link)
$199.99 Playstation VR Astro Bot & Moss Bundle w/ $60 Kohl's Cash (Link)
$39.99 Playstation 4 Controllers
$199.99 Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle w/ $60 Kohl's Cash
$349.99 Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K20 Bundle w/ $105 Kohl's Cash
$319.99 Nintendo Switch Bundle w/ Carrying Case and Controller Dock w/ $90 Kohl's Cash (Link)
Early Black Friday deals now live: https://www.kohls.co...f-BFdealshopall
Use code AUTUMN20 for an extra 20% off (exclusions apply). Free shipping at $50+.