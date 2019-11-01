Target B2G1 Free Sale
Posted Today, 05:30 PM
Some decent deals though most things are full price. One if the better deals was Borderlands 3 for $45, Sekiro for $39.99 and Control for $45. Combine that up and your at $30 a piece which maybe better than BF prices on one or all of them. If you specifically wanted those 3. Online Only. Not in stores. You can do in-store pickup though.
Note: first party Nintendo games not included 😔
Posted Today, 05:56 PM
So aside from the first party Nintendo exclusion, this applies to all games?
Posted Today, 05:57 PM
Posted Today, 07:40 PM
First party Nintendo games means published by Nintendo, right? No Mario, Zelda, Yoshi, Kirby, Donkey Kong, Fire Emblem, Splatoon, and Pokemon.