Target B2G1 Free Sale

Posted Today, 05:30 PM

Works on games, board games, movies, music and books. You can mix and match too



Some decent deals though most things are full price. One if the better deals was Borderlands 3 for $45, Sekiro for $39.99 and Control for $45. Combine that up and your at $30 a piece which maybe better than BF prices on one or all of them. If you specifically wanted those 3. Online Only. Not in stores. You can do in-store pickup though.



Note: first party Nintendo games not included 😔

