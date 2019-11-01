Jump to content

Target B2G1 Free Sale

By theghost4413, Today, 05:30 PM

theghost4413

Posted Today, 05:30 PM  

theghost4413

Posted Today, 05:30 PM

Works on games, board games, movies, music and books. You can mix and match too

Some decent deals though most things are full price. One if the better deals was Borderlands 3 for $45, Sekiro for $39.99 and Control for $45. Combine that up and your at $30 a piece which maybe better than BF prices on one or all of them. If you specifically wanted those 3. Online Only. Not in stores. You can do in-store pickup though.

Note: first party Nintendo games not included 😔

zeldafanjtl

Posted Today, 05:56 PM  

zeldafanjtl

Posted Today, 05:56 PM

So aside from the first party Nintendo exclusion, this applies to all games?


abbabaab

Posted Today, 05:57 PM  

abbabaab

Posted Today, 05:57 PM

https://www.cheapass...mue-3-eligible/


anotherpoorgamer

Posted Today, 07:40 PM  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted Today, 07:40 PM

First party Nintendo games means published by Nintendo, right?  No Mario, Zelda, Yoshi, Kirby, Donkey Kong, Fire Emblem, Splatoon, and Pokemon.


