Target Ad 11/3-11/9: Buy 2 Get 1 Free Video Games, Movies, Board Games, Books and Music

Posted Today, 05:42 AM

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Video Games*



*Select video games are excluded (ad doesn't state which). Count on Pokémon to be one of the for sure and most likely first party Switch titles



-Returns are prorated, so if you get three like-priced items it's essentially 33% off each item.



-Yes they are going "jack the prices up to MSRP". They always do. Your not the first one to notice this 👌🏻.



-Despite this, occasionally you can catch the prices for lower on Target.com. Sometimes Target.com is matching some other retailers deal and sometimes you can pair it with this offer. For the first few hours or first few days even.



-Target's website usually updates around 3am-4am



-No, you can't buy a game now and then exchange it later this month for a game that hasn't been released yet. Unless you can sweet talk the guest services worker.



-You can price match other retailers and then get the cheapest item free. It's technically against price match policy but the point of sale will allow so best of luck.



-REDcard saves you 5% as always.

