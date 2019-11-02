Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #610: Ring Review and Run

CAGcast #610: Ring Review and Run

The gang talks Outer Worlds, Modern Warfare, EA news, Avengers, and oh so much more!

GameStop DOTD (11/2) - Used DualShock 4 (black) - $25

By theghost4413, Today, 01:34 PM

theghost4413  

theghost4413

Posted Today, 01:34 PM

Used Online only

https://www.gamestop...r/10136481.html

jrr6415sun  

jrr6415sun

Posted Today, 01:37 PM

Should say it’s used

Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 02:02 PM

Yeah, massive caveat. Hell no on that.

theghost4413  

theghost4413

Posted Today, 02:16 PM

Fixed

CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 02:18 PM

$20 for store pickup for those with Elite Pro.

guessed  

guessed

Posted Today, 03:00 PM

Was considering getting a couple, figuring I could trade them back in to recoup most or all of the cost (depending on if a decent trade in bonus happens), but a few things are stopping me.

1. Used controllers, ick.
2. The picture on gamestop's site is clearly the v2 controller, but what are the odds they actually fulfill these orders with the v2?
3. The ps5 controller will have several improvements over the ps4, and though it won't be available for another year, it's imminent release could cause the trade value of the ps4 to drop sharply soon.

Still considering it, though.

josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Today, 03:14 PM

Used controllers, ick.

If you're trading them back in, I'd just keep them in a sealed bag.  If you're buying them to play games with them, you could take them apart in order to clean them.  Of course, GameStop won't take them in for trade or return at that point.


Vanacloud  

Vanacloud

Posted Today, 03:59 PM

If you're trading them back in, I'd just keep them in a sealed bag.  If you're buying them to play games with them, you could take them apart in order to clean them.  Of course, GameStop won't take them in for trade or return at that point.

Right.  One other thing about buying used controllers, ALWAYS BUY THEM IN STORES!!!.  Trust me, especially if you know the person working there.  They'll gave you a like-new controller for the used price + theyll let you test it out.  If you buy online it's a hit or miss.


7String  

7String

Posted Today, 04:04 PM

I have 3 practically brand new controllers, 2 black and 1 crystal red, that I’ve been trying to sell for $25 a piece if anyone wants them, i assure you, they are authentic (check the classifieds if you want, it was a few months ago) but ill do $70 shipped for all 3 (one of the black ones is UNUSED, just opened)

GangbangOrangutang  

GangbangOrangutang

Posted Today, 04:08 PM

They're also doing $150 trade in on og Xbox towards the one x. And bundles are on sale for $399, so $250 to upgrade. My buddy told me to be on the lookout for deals because his birthday is coming up and his wife gave him the blessing. Considering I think bundles will be $350 on black Friday at most retailers (and if GameStop has them, TIV will probably only be $100) this seems to be the deal for him.

josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Today, 04:49 PM

Right.  One other thing about buying used controllers, ALWAYS BUY THEM IN STORES!!!.  Trust me, especially if you know the person working there.  They'll gave you a like-new controller for the used price + theyll let you test it out.  If you buy online it's a hit or miss.

I only posted the thing about taking apart the controllers because it really doesn't require that much work.  I own a lot of retro systems, and I probably wouldn't own the original controllers that go with all those systems if I was afraid of dismantling and cleaning them.  I just put on rubber gloves, get the right screwdriver, use rubbing alcohol on the innards, and let them dry thoroughly before reassembling  However, I'll only buy the ones that come from smoke-free homes.  It's too difficult to get the smell of old cigarettes out of a controller or a system, and it really isn't worth the time unless the system is rare.


Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 05:09 PM

In for some dented controllers with Cheetos stains.

TimPV3  

TimPV3

Posted Today, 05:10 PM

Right.  One other thing about buying used controllers, ALWAYS BUY THEM IN STORES!!!.  Trust me, especially if you know the person working there.  They'll gave you a like-new controller for the used price + theyll let you test it out.  If you buy online it's a hit or miss.

Pick Up in Store, problem solved


7String  

7String

Posted Today, 05:23 PM

I got a lot of questions concerning the ones I have
Crystal red from BBY as well as The other 2
I’ll do $70 for all three but $25 separately
Please don’t offer me anything or lowballs
If you want one or two controllers it’s $5 shipping
