GameStop DOTD (11/2) - Used DualShock 4 (black) - $25

Posted Today, 04:49 PM

Right. One other thing about buying used controllers, ALWAYS BUY THEM IN STORES!!!. Trust me, especially if you know the person working there. They'll gave you a like-new controller for the used price + theyll let you test it out. If you buy online it's a hit or miss.

I only posted the thing about taking apart the controllers because it really doesn't require that much work. I own a lot of retro systems, and I probably wouldn't own the original controllers that go with all those systems if I was afraid of dismantling and cleaning them. I just put on rubber gloves, get the right screwdriver, use rubbing alcohol on the innards, and let them dry thoroughly before reassembling However, I'll only buy the ones that come from smoke-free homes. It's too difficult to get the smell of old cigarettes out of a controller or a system, and it really isn't worth the time unless the system is rare.