GameStop DOTD (11/2) - Used DualShock 4 (black) - $25
#1 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 265 Posts Joined 10.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:34 PM
https://www.gamestop...r/10136481.html
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3011 Posts Joined 8.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:37 PM
#3
Posted Today, 02:02 PM
#4 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 265 Posts Joined 10.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:16 PM
#5
Posted Today, 02:18 PM
#6 Newbie CAGiversary! 8504 Posts Joined 16.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:00 PM
1. Used controllers, ick.
2. The picture on gamestop's site is clearly the v2 controller, but what are the odds they actually fulfill these orders with the v2?
3. The ps5 controller will have several improvements over the ps4, and though it won't be available for another year, it's imminent release could cause the trade value of the ps4 to drop sharply soon.
Still considering it, though.
#7 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 7079 Posts Joined 15.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:14 PM
Used controllers, ick.
If you're trading them back in, I'd just keep them in a sealed bag. If you're buying them to play games with them, you could take them apart in order to clean them. Of course, GameStop won't take them in for trade or return at that point.
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 967 Posts Joined 9.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:59 PM
If you're trading them back in, I'd just keep them in a sealed bag. If you're buying them to play games with them, you could take them apart in order to clean them. Of course, GameStop won't take them in for trade or return at that point.
Right. One other thing about buying used controllers, ALWAYS BUY THEM IN STORES!!!. Trust me, especially if you know the person working there. They'll gave you a like-new controller for the used price + theyll let you test it out. If you buy online it's a hit or miss.
- josekortez and Vinny like this
#9 7 string rules CAGiversary! 482 Posts Joined 1.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:04 PM
#10
Posted Today, 04:08 PM
#11 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 7079 Posts Joined 15.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:49 PM
Right. One other thing about buying used controllers, ALWAYS BUY THEM IN STORES!!!. Trust me, especially if you know the person working there. They'll gave you a like-new controller for the used price + theyll let you test it out. If you buy online it's a hit or miss.
I only posted the thing about taking apart the controllers because it really doesn't require that much work. I own a lot of retro systems, and I probably wouldn't own the original controllers that go with all those systems if I was afraid of dismantling and cleaning them. I just put on rubber gloves, get the right screwdriver, use rubbing alcohol on the innards, and let them dry thoroughly before reassembling However, I'll only buy the ones that come from smoke-free homes. It's too difficult to get the smell of old cigarettes out of a controller or a system, and it really isn't worth the time unless the system is rare.
#12
Posted Today, 05:09 PM
- TimPV3 likes this
#13 Butthole CAGiversary! 2876 Posts Joined 14.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:10 PM
Right. One other thing about buying used controllers, ALWAYS BUY THEM IN STORES!!!. Trust me, especially if you know the person working there. They'll gave you a like-new controller for the used price + theyll let you test it out. If you buy online it's a hit or miss.
Pick Up in Store, problem solved
#14 7 string rules CAGiversary! 482 Posts Joined 1.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:23 PM
Crystal red from BBY as well as The other 2
I’ll do $70 for all three but $25 separately
Please don’t offer me anything or lowballs
If you want one or two controllers it’s $5 shipping