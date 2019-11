Posted Today, 02:25 AM

I checked a few Walmart’s today for the Arcade1Up Star Wars cabinet. In the area were 3 stores available for pickup today.

2 didn’t have them n stock when I got there but the third did.

The price in store was $449.00. It wasn’t an open box or return unit.

YMMV or not. I’m not sure. Online purchase and pickup is the normal $499.99.

It does have the riser.