Fry's Ads 11/4-10

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$9.99
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
Fire Emblem Warriors (New 3DS)
Hey! Pikmin
PS4
$2.99
Singstar: Celebration (Playlink)
$3.99
Knowledge Is Power (Playlink)
That's You (Playlink)
$4.99
Nyko Intercooler Grip
$5
Gioteck Power Skin Camo Controller Skin w/ Built-in Battery
$13.50
Destiny 2
The Persistence (PSVR)
$13.94
Starblood Arena (PSVR)
$14.99
Driveclub VR (PSVR)
$17.25
Firewall: Zero Hour (PSVR)
$18.59
Tearaway Unfolded: Crafted Edition
$19.99
Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (PSVR)
Battlezone (PSVR)
Bloodborne
Bravo Team (PSVR)
Creed: Rise to Glory (PSVR)
God of War III: Remastered (pictured, but not listed?)
Gran Turismo Sport
Infamous: Second Son
Killzone: Shadow Fall
Knack II
Little Big Planet 3
Minecraft
MLB: The Show '17
MLB: The Show '18 (pictured, but not listed?)
Nioh
Ratchet & Clank
RIGS (pictured, but not listed?)
Shadow of the Colossus
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Until Dawn (pictured, but not listed?)
$24.99
Gaems Universal Controller Charger X4
$25.16
Kingdom Hearts III
$27.89
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro
$64.99
Blue Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
$74.90
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS: Ace Combat 7 Limited Edition
$79.99
White Gold Wireless Headset
$119
3dRudder Foot Motion Controller (PSVR)
$147.29
Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter
$299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Moss
PS4 1TB Console w/ Fortnite digital content
PS4 1TB Console: Days of Play Limited Edition
$399.99
PS4 1TB Console w/ Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Switch
$3.99
Hyperkin Racing Wheel
$7.99
Nyko Screen Armor
$19.99
Hori Go Pack: Zelda Edition
$24.99
Joy-Con Charging Grip
$29.99
Minecraft
$39.99
Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna: The Golden Country
$44.95
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures
$59.99
Super Mario Odyssey: Starter Pack
$199.99
Grey Switch Lite Handheld
Turquoise Switch Lite Handheld
Yellow Switch Lite Handheld
XBox One
$3.99
Snakebyte Combat Elite Trigger and Thumb Grips
$9.99
Anthem
$14.99
Fallout '76
Shinobi Striker
Snakebyte Key:Pad
$18.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
$19.99
Kingdom Hearts III
$24.99
Gaems Universal Controller Charger X4
$49
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller
$147.29
Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter
$285.29
Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Italia Edition
$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II
PC
$74.90
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS: Ace Combat 7 Limited Edition
$147.29
Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter
Miscellaneous/Legacy
$3.99
Emio 6' Controller Extension Cable: NES Classic Edition
$7.99
Hori SNES Classic Fighting Commander Wireless Controller
$9.99
Splatoon (WiiU)
$27.99
Rocksoul Wii to HDMI Converter
$278.99
Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine
$343.39
Arcade1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade System w/ Riser
$349.99
Arcade1Up 12-in-1 Deluxe Edition Arcade Cabinet w/ Riser
Fry's Ads 11/4-10
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4976 Posts Joined 15.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:15 PM
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
- briandadude likes this
#2 Touched the dead CAGiversary! 12758 Posts Joined 15.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:38 PM
I don't have any Fry's near me, but its good to see a retailer still putting 3DS games on sale.
#3 Vita + Xbox CAGiversary! 738 Posts Joined 12.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:22 PM
Thank you for sharing! No Frys near me but there is one where business takes me next week so I ordered Captain Toad (3DS) and Splatoon (Wii U) for in-store pickup. Confirmation email says they'll hold it a week - thanks!