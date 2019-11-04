Jump to content

Fry's Ads 11/4-10

By fidodido, Today, 05:15 PM

#1 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4976 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted Today, 05:15 PM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

3DS :3ds:

$9.99
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
Fire Emblem Warriors (New 3DS)
Hey! Pikmin

PS4 :ps4:

$2.99
Singstar: Celebration (Playlink)

$3.99
Knowledge Is Power (Playlink)
That's You (Playlink)

$4.99
Nyko Intercooler Grip

$5
Gioteck Power Skin Camo Controller Skin w/ Built-in Battery

$13.50
Destiny 2
The Persistence (PSVR)

$13.94
Starblood Arena (PSVR)

$14.99
Driveclub VR (PSVR)

$17.25
Firewall: Zero Hour (PSVR)

$18.59
Tearaway Unfolded: Crafted Edition

$19.99
Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (PSVR)
Battlezone (PSVR)
Bloodborne
Bravo Team (PSVR)
Creed: Rise to Glory (PSVR)
God of War III: Remastered (pictured, but not listed?)
Gran Turismo Sport
Infamous: Second Son
Killzone: Shadow Fall
Knack II
Little Big Planet 3
Minecraft
MLB: The Show '17
MLB: The Show '18 (pictured, but not listed?)
Nioh
Ratchet & Clank
RIGS (pictured, but not listed?)
Shadow of the Colossus
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Until Dawn (pictured, but not listed?)

$24.99
Gaems Universal Controller Charger X4

$25.16
Kingdom Hearts III

$27.89
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro

$64.99
Blue Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

$74.90
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS: Ace Combat 7 Limited Edition

$79.99
White Gold Wireless Headset

$119
3dRudder Foot Motion Controller (PSVR)

$147.29
Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter

$299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Moss
PS4 1TB Console w/ Fortnite digital content
PS4 1TB Console: Days of Play Limited Edition

$399.99
PS4 1TB Console w/ Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Switch :switch:

$3.99
Hyperkin Racing Wheel

$7.99
Nyko Screen Armor

$19.99
Hori Go Pack: Zelda Edition

$24.99
Joy-Con Charging Grip

$29.99
Minecraft

$39.99
Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna: The Golden Country

$44.95
Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures

$59.99
Super Mario Odyssey: Starter Pack

$199.99
Grey Switch Lite Handheld
Turquoise Switch Lite Handheld
Yellow Switch Lite Handheld

XBox One :xb1:

$3.99
Snakebyte Combat Elite Trigger and Thumb Grips

$9.99
Anthem

$14.99
Fallout '76
Shinobi Striker
Snakebyte Key:Pad

$18.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition

$19.99
Kingdom Hearts III

$24.99
Gaems Universal Controller Charger X4

$49
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller

$147.29
Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter

$285.29
Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Italia Edition

$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II

PC

$74.90
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS: Ace Combat 7 Limited Edition

$147.29
Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter

Miscellaneous/Legacy

$3.99
Emio 6' Controller Extension Cable: NES Classic Edition

$7.99
Hori SNES Classic Fighting Commander Wireless Controller

$9.99
Splatoon (WiiU)

$27.99
Rocksoul Wii to HDMI Converter

$278.99
Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine

$343.39
Arcade1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade System w/ Riser

$349.99
Arcade1Up 12-in-1 Deluxe Edition Arcade Cabinet w/ Riser
 


#2 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12758 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 06:38 PM

I don't have any Fry's near me, but its good to see a retailer still putting 3DS games on sale.


#3 briandadude   Vita + Xbox CAGiversary!   738 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Today, 07:22 PM

Thank you for sharing! No Frys near me but there is one where business takes me next week so I ordered Captain Toad (3DS) and Splatoon (Wii U) for in-store pickup. Confirmation email says they'll hold it a week - thanks!


