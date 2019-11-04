Fry's Ads 11/4-10

Posted Today, 05:15 PM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$9.99

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Fire Emblem Warriors (New 3DS)

Hey! Pikmin



PS4



$2.99

Singstar: Celebration (Playlink)



$3.99

Knowledge Is Power (Playlink)

That's You (Playlink)



$4.99

Nyko Intercooler Grip



$5

Gioteck Power Skin Camo Controller Skin w/ Built-in Battery



$13.50

Destiny 2

The Persistence (PSVR)



$13.94

Starblood Arena (PSVR)



$14.99

Driveclub VR (PSVR)



$17.25

Firewall: Zero Hour (PSVR)



$18.59

Tearaway Unfolded: Crafted Edition



$19.99

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (PSVR)

Battlezone (PSVR)

Bloodborne

Bravo Team (PSVR)

Creed: Rise to Glory (PSVR)

God of War III: Remastered (pictured, but not listed?)

Gran Turismo Sport

Infamous: Second Son

Killzone: Shadow Fall

Knack II

Little Big Planet 3

Minecraft

MLB: The Show '17

MLB: The Show '18 (pictured, but not listed?)

Nioh

Ratchet & Clank

RIGS (pictured, but not listed?)

Shadow of the Colossus

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn (pictured, but not listed?)



$24.99

Gaems Universal Controller Charger X4



$25.16

Kingdom Hearts III



$27.89

Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro



$64.99

Blue Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller



$74.90

Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS: Ace Combat 7 Limited Edition



$79.99

White Gold Wireless Headset



$119

3dRudder Foot Motion Controller (PSVR)



$147.29

Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter



$299.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Moss

PS4 1TB Console w/ Fortnite digital content

PS4 1TB Console: Days of Play Limited Edition



$399.99

PS4 1TB Console w/ Call of Duty: Modern Warfare



Switch



$3.99

Hyperkin Racing Wheel



$7.99

Nyko Screen Armor



$19.99

Hori Go Pack: Zelda Edition



$24.99

Joy-Con Charging Grip



$29.99

Minecraft



$39.99

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna: The Golden Country



$44.95

Mini Gamepad w/ 3 Mystery Amiibo Figures



$59.99

Super Mario Odyssey: Starter Pack



$199.99

Grey Switch Lite Handheld

Turquoise Switch Lite Handheld

Yellow Switch Lite Handheld



XBox One



$3.99

Snakebyte Combat Elite Trigger and Thumb Grips



$9.99

Anthem



$14.99

Fallout '76

Shinobi Striker

Snakebyte Key:Pad



$18.99

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition



$19.99

Kingdom Hearts III



$24.99

Gaems Universal Controller Charger X4



$49

Black Wireless Controller

White Wireless Controller



$147.29

Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter



$285.29

Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Italia Edition



$299.99

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Red Dead Redemption II



PC



$74.90

Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS: Ace Combat 7 Limited Edition



$147.29

Thrustmaster TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter



Miscellaneous/Legacy



$3.99

Emio 6' Controller Extension Cable: NES Classic Edition



$7.99

Hori SNES Classic Fighting Commander Wireless Controller



$9.99

Splatoon (WiiU)



$27.99

Rocksoul Wii to HDMI Converter



$278.99

Street Fighter Classic Arcade Machine



$343.39

Arcade1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade System w/ Riser



$349.99

Arcade1Up 12-in-1 Deluxe Edition Arcade Cabinet w/ Riser

