- - - - -

YMMV new Best Buy Mystery Rewards Certificate

By BentoBox, Today, 11:46 AM

#1 BentoBox  

BentoBox

Posted Today, 11:46 AM

Hey, just got an email from Best Buy for the mystery certificate again. Had a $5 certificate for the end Oct.
The date for this certificate to end is 11/6.
Is this a new round of them or a mistake?

#2 BoSoxFanMRC  

BoSoxFanMRC

Posted Today, 11:48 AM

My 1st one said it expired 11/6. This one states it is a last chance/reminder.


#3 McCHitman  

McCHitman

Posted Today, 11:50 AM

I sure would like to know why I’ve never received one of these.
Elite Plus Member for about 10 years in a row and nothing.

#4 tubtub  

tubtub

Posted Today, 12:03 PM

My numbers were the same on both emails. This one said it was just a reminder to use it by 11/6.

#5 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Today, 12:23 PM

I sure would like to know why I’ve never received one of these.
Elite Plus Member for about 10 years in a row and nothing.


Same here. Probably because they take us for granted. Gotta love companies who reward people who DONT shop with them.

#6 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 12:35 PM

It's a reminder that it's expiring.  It's not a new cert


#7 johnston306  

johnston306

Posted Today, 12:45 PM

Same here. Probably because they take us for granted. Gotta love companies who reward people who DONT shop with them.


They're not rewarding them; they're enticing them to come into the store and spend money...

#8 McCHitman  

McCHitman

Posted Today, 02:07 PM

They're not rewarding them; they're enticing them to come into the store and spend money...


So that thing that has the opportunity to win 5k isn’t a reward either? I’ve never gotten that chance.
I’ll spend money. Give me free money and I’ll spend more.

#9 n64ra  

n64ra

Posted Today, 02:20 PM

Going to use mine today. I'm pretty sure it's worth $100.

 

(That's a joke, guys.)


#10 keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 02:56 PM

I have one, but the problem is I can't think of anything I want to buy there right now.

I might get the Yakuza 6 special edition for $11 after GCU and coupon, even though I'm just now starting the series with Kiwami. If my store had Mega Man X Legacy Collection in stock I'd get that since it's $20 right now.

#11 evophile  

evophile

Posted Today, 03:43 PM

Can you use these on things the PSN or eshop cards? If it recall they made it so reward zone certs no longer work on those (or was it gift cards>?)


#12 ryne candy  

ryne candy

Posted Today, 03:52 PM

Can you use these on things the PSN or eshop cards? If it recall they made it so reward zone certs no longer work on those (or was it gift cards>?)

You could still use it online a few months ago. I used mine for Nintendo eShop card through the app.

#13 BadWaluigi=Luigi  

BadWaluigi=Luigi

Posted Today, 04:53 PM

They're not rewarding them; they're enticing them to come into the store and spend money...


They are literally calling it a "reward" certificate. Secondly I understand that, but it doesn't erase the notion these promos are a slap in face. Makes me just want to go with Amazon over BB during the same sale because at least I get to earn reward points. Because Amazon actually rewards their regular customers
