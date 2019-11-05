YMMV new Best Buy Mystery Rewards Certificate
#1
Posted Today, 11:46 AM
The date for this certificate to end is 11/6.
Is this a new round of them or a mistake?
#2
Posted Today, 11:48 AM
My 1st one said it expired 11/6. This one states it is a last chance/reminder.
Posted Today, 11:50 AM
Elite Plus Member for about 10 years in a row and nothing.
Posted Today, 12:03 PM
#5
Posted Today, 12:23 PM
I sure would like to know why I’ve never received one of these.
Elite Plus Member for about 10 years in a row and nothing.
Same here. Probably because they take us for granted. Gotta love companies who reward people who DONT shop with them.
#6
Posted Today, 12:35 PM
It's a reminder that it's expiring. It's not a new cert
Posted Today, 12:45 PM
Same here. Probably because they take us for granted. Gotta love companies who reward people who DONT shop with them.
They're not rewarding them; they're enticing them to come into the store and spend money...
Posted Today, 02:07 PM
So that thing that has the opportunity to win 5k isn’t a reward either? I’ve never gotten that chance.
I’ll spend money. Give me free money and I’ll spend more.
Posted Today, 02:20 PM
Going to use mine today. I'm pretty sure it's worth $100.
(That's a joke, guys.)
Posted Today, 02:56 PM
I might get the Yakuza 6 special edition for $11 after GCU and coupon, even though I'm just now starting the series with Kiwami. If my store had Mega Man X Legacy Collection in stock I'd get that since it's $20 right now.
Posted Today, 03:43 PM
Can you use these on things the PSN or eshop cards? If it recall they made it so reward zone certs no longer work on those (or was it gift cards>?)
Posted Today, 03:52 PM
You could still use it online a few months ago. I used mine for Nintendo eShop card through the app.
#13
Posted Today, 04:53 PM
They are literally calling it a "reward" certificate. Secondly I understand that, but it doesn't erase the notion these promos are a slap in face. Makes me just want to go with Amazon over BB during the same sale because at least I get to earn reward points. Because Amazon actually rewards their regular customers