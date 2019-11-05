BJs Black Friday 2019 Ad Deals

Posted Yesterday, 11:26 PM

And drumroll! People were (justifiably) skeptical about the early not complete Walmart ad that I posted showing some, albeit crazy, BF prices on consoles. Can you spot which item matches that price at least for BJs.

*Side note, this doesn't mean that all retailers will have this bundle, this price or that the other items in that leak will be at Walmart or other stores. Just that stores have gone through with some of the bundles / pricing.

$Unknown (will be revelead 11/22) Playstation 4 1TB Fortnite Bundle (Link)

Up to $20 Off Madden 20 (Link)

Up to 20 Off Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Link)

$39.99 Playstation 4 Controllers

$299.99 Nintendo Switch Neon Bundle w/ Pro-Gaming Earbuds & Travelers Case (Link)

Up to $20 Off Super Mario Bros Ultimate

$149.99 Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Fortnite, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft Bundle (Link)

$199.99 Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K20 Bundle (Link)

$39.99 Xbox One Controllers