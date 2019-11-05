Jump to content

CAGcast #610: Ring Review and Run

CAGcast #610: Ring Review and Run

The gang talks Outer Worlds, Modern Warfare, EA news, Avengers, and oh so much more!

BJs Black Friday 2019 Ad Deals

By ThatOneGuyWho, Yesterday, 11:26 PM

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 11:26 PM

And drumroll! People were (justifiably) skeptical about the early not complete Walmart ad that I posted showing some, albeit crazy, BF prices on consoles. Can you spot which item matches that price at least for BJs. 

 

*Side note, this doesn't mean that all retailers will have this bundle, this price or that the other items in that leak will be at Walmart or other stores. Just that stores have gone through with some of the bundles / pricing.

 

:ps4: $Unknown (will be revelead 11/22) Playstation 4 1TB Fortnite Bundle (Link)

:ps4: Up to $20 Off Madden 20 (Link)

:ps4: Up to 20 Off Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Link)

:ps4: $39.99 Playstation 4 Controllers

 

:switch: $299.99 Nintendo Switch Neon Bundle w/ Pro-Gaming Earbuds & Travelers Case (Link)

:switch: Up to $20 Off Super Mario Bros Ultimate

 

:xb1: $149.99 Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Fortnite, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft Bundle (Link)

:xb1: $199.99 Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K20 Bundle (Link)

:xb1: Up to $20 Off Madden 20 (Link)

:xb1: Up to $20 Off Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Link)

:xb1: $39.99 Xbox One Controllers


Richard B. Riddick

Posted Yesterday, 11:36 PM

Lackluster deals, specially switch deals, is it the new or the old model?


ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 12:16 AM

Lackluster deals, specially switch deals, is it the new or the old model?

Based on the store item number, looks like it's for V2. https://www.bjs.com/...000000001871767

 

I agree though, the deals are mostly meh.


abbabaab

Posted Today, 12:23 AM

?


ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 12:24 AM

?

Thanks, it's actually up to $20 off.


elitewillie

Posted Today, 12:25 AM

Garbage nothing to see.
