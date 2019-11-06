Target Black Friday 2019 Ad Deals

Posted Today, 03:20 PM

Official ad here: https://weeklyad.tar...idaysnea&page=1

*Games are for multiple consoles as described in the details of the ad on Target's website. Though it is not shown in the physical ad, it is for other consoles.

Some BF deals will start Friday 11/08

20% Coupon w/ $50 Purchase

$199.99 Playstation 4 1TB Last of Us Remastered, God Of War, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Bundle

$199.99 Playstation VR Bundle w/ Resident Evil, Astro Bot, Hot Shots Golf VR, Skyrim VR and VR Worlds

All Playstation VR Bundles will be $100 off

$199.99 Nintendo Switch Lite

$299.99 Nintendo Switch Neon or Gray Bundle w/ Mario Kart 8

$199.99 Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle w/ $40 Gift Card

Save $150 and get a $40 gift card with all Xbox One X consoles

$349.99 Xbox One X Gears of War 5 Bundle w/ $40 Gift Card

$249.99 Pac-Man or Marvel Upright Arcade Cabinets w/ 17in LCD Screen (4 Feet Tall)

$39.99 Playstation 4 and Xbox One Controllers

$59.99 Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Left / Right Controllers

$19.99 Nintendo Switch Traveler GoPlay Action Pack

$34.99 Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset

$15 (over 100 games)

Overwatch Legendary Edition (last year this was mixed up with the Game of the Year Edition)

Aladdin and Lion King

World War Z

Division 2

Kingdom Hearts 3

Resident Evil 2

Zombieland Double Tap Road Trip

Grand Theft Auto V

Team Sonic Racing

Rainbow Six Siege

Killer Queen Black

Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Overcooked 2

Crash Tag Racing

Crash Bandicoot Remastered

$25 (over 40 games)

Sims 4 Island Living

Control

Call of Duty Black Ops 4

Nascar Heat 4

Plants vs Zombies Battle For Neighborville

Forza Horizon 4

Race with Ryan

Just Dance 2020

Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

$29.99 (over 30 games)

Dragon Quest Builders 2

WWE 2K20

Judgement

Catherine Full Body

Red Dead Redemption 2

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

FIFA 20

Fallout 76

Mortal Kombat 2

Rage 2

Madden 20

Super Mario Odyssey

Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Mario Tennis Aces

NBA 2K20

$35 (over 10 games)

Need for Speed Heat

NHL 10

Borderlands 3

Gears of War 5

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition

$45 Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Save $5 on Xbox Live $25, PS+ $25 and Nintendo Online $20 cards