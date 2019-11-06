Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #610: Ring Review and Run

CAGcast #610: Ring Review and Run

The gang talks Outer Worlds, Modern Warfare, EA news, Avengers, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Target Black Friday 2019 Ad Deals

By ThatOneGuyWho, Today, 03:20 PM

#1 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6457 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 03:20 PM

Official ad here: https://weeklyad.tar...idaysnea&page=1

 

*Games are for multiple consoles as described in the details of the ad on Target's website. Though it is not shown in the physical ad, it is for other consoles.

Some BF deals will start Friday 11/08

Also if anyone is interested, I got some invites to a discord group for BF and alerts. PM me if you're interested.

 

20% Coupon w/ $50 Purchase

 

:ps4: $199.99 Playstation 4 1TB Last of Us Remastered, God Of War, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Bundle

:ps4: $199.99 Playstation VR Bundle w/ Resident Evil, Astro Bot, Hot Shots Golf VR, Skyrim VR and VR Worlds

:ps4: All Playstation VR Bundles will be $100 off

:switch: $199.99 Nintendo Switch Lite

:switch: $299.99 Nintendo Switch Neon or Gray Bundle w/ Mario Kart 8

:xb1: $199.99 Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle w/ $40 Gift Card

:xb1: Save $150 and get a $40 gift card with all Xbox One X consoles

:xb1: $349.99 Xbox One X Gears of War 5 Bundle w/ $40 Gift Card

$249.99 Pac-Man or Marvel Upright Arcade Cabinets w/ 17in LCD Screen (4 Feet Tall)

 

 

:ps4: :xb1: $39.99 Playstation 4 and Xbox One Controllers

:switch: $59.99 Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Left / Right Controllers

:switch: $19.99 Nintendo Switch Traveler GoPlay Action Pack

$34.99 Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset

 

 

$15 (over 100 games)

:ps4: Overwatch Legendary Edition (last year this was mixed up with the Game of the Year Edition)

:ps4: Aladdin and Lion King

:ps4: World War Z

:ps4: Division 2

:ps4: Kingdom Hearts 3

:ps4: Resident Evil 2

:xb1: Zombieland Double Tap Road Trip

:xb1: Grand Theft Auto V

:xb1: Team Sonic Racing

:xb1: Rainbow Six Siege

:switch: Killer Queen Black

:switch: Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle

:switch: Overcooked 2

:switch: Crash Tag Racing

:switch: Crash Bandicoot Remastered

 

 

$25 (over 40 games)

:ps4: Sims 4 Island Living

:ps4: Control

:ps4: Call of Duty Black Ops 4

:ps4: Nascar Heat 4

:xb1: Plants vs Zombies Battle For Neighborville

:xb1: Forza Horizon 4

:switch: Race with Ryan

:switch: Just Dance 2020

:switch: Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD

:switch: Spyro Reignited Trilogy

:switch: Overwatch Legendary Edition

 

 

$29.99 (over 30 games)

:ps4: Dragon Quest Builders 2

:ps4: WWE 2K20

:ps4: Judgement

:ps4: Catherine Full Body

:ps4: Red Dead Redemption 2

:ps4: Ghost Recon Breakpoint

:ps4: FIFA 20

:xb1: Fallout 76

:xb1: Mortal Kombat 2

:xb1: Rage 2

:xb1: Madden 20

:switch: Super Mario Odyssey

:switch: Zelda: Breath of the Wild

:switch: Mario Tennis Aces

:switch: FIFA 20

:switch: NBA 2K20

 

 

$35 (over 10 games)

:ps4: Need for Speed Heat

:ps4: NHL 10

:ps4: Borderlands 3

:xb1: Gears of War 5

:xb1: Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition

 

 

:ps4: :xb1: $45 Call of Duty Modern Warfare

 

Save $5 on Xbox Live $25, PS+ $25 and Nintendo Online $20 cards


#2 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1057 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted Today, 03:23 PM

Hoping the PS4 titles shown apply to X1 prices as well. And vice versa

#3 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1701 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Today, 03:25 PM

Getting $25 Control for sure, maybe that Ring 2 pack camera as well.

Tempted on DQB2 for $30 and MHW $35 but I just need Iceborne, is DLC on disc or a code?

#4 mossfan563   CAG 'til I die! CAGiversary!   1297 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

mossfan563

Posted Today, 03:27 PM

Getting $25 Control for sure, maybe that Ring 2 pack camera as well.

Tempted on DQB2 for $30 and MHW $35 but I just need Iceborne, is DLC on disc or a code?

According to Amazon, the DLC is on the disc.


#5 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   2221 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 03:29 PM

Hmm a bit of a bummer their cheapest games are $15

#6 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted Today, 03:29 PM

BOTW, RE2 and FIFA 20 (If it's on PS4) for me. 


#7 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 03:29 PM

definitely getting ghost recon, catherine and madden for $30 each, might buy that xbox one s for $200, $40 gift card makes it basically $160 and it comes with the deluxe edition of jedi fallen order.


#8 The Masked Heel  

The Masked Heel

Posted Today, 03:33 PM

I wish there was a full list of those games on sale. With that being said, based on the pics alone, will probably go for RE2, CTR, and Sonic Racing unless cheaper elsewhere.


#9 Bankotsu   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   553 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

Bankotsu

Posted Today, 03:37 PM

Damn, a set of joycons for $59.99. I wished I liked the joycons more


#10 Donken   President & CEO CAGiversary!   3741 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

Donken

Posted Today, 03:37 PM

You're missing the $199.99 Xbox One S w/ $40 gift card and Jedi Fallen Order bundle.

 

Great price on 1 year of Nintendo Online for $15, I'm in for that for sure.

 

One of my kids wants that new Plants vs Zombies, so might have to grab that unless its cheaper at Best Buy or Walmart.


#11 jeremyf24  

jeremyf24

Posted Today, 03:49 PM

Hoping the PS4 titles shown apply to X1 prices as well. And vice versa

If you look at the details in the ad, it lists the consoles it is included for. (Ex. Aladdin/Lion King lists PS4/Xbone/Switch)


#12 Richard Kain   The Kaiser CAGiversary!   2763 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

Richard Kain

Posted Today, 03:49 PM

Yeah, not bad, but not great. My problem is that a lot of the better "bargains" are for games that I already picked up on sale earlier in the year. And the amount I would have saved by waiting for Black Friday is not nearly enough to make me feel bad. Which is fine, I suppose. It's for the best that I don't feel the need to rush out on Black Friday.

 

I would like to pick up a physical copy of Killer Queen Black for $15, and would be interested in Dragon Quest Builders 2 for $30.


#13 jonathanp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   598 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

jonathanp

Posted Today, 03:49 PM

Does this mean I could potentially grab a Titanium Blue or Rose Gold PS4 controller for cheaps?

#14 moopher   Uvula flicker CAGiversary!   1221 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

moopher

Posted Today, 03:49 PM

Well, damn - thought Killer Queen Black for $20 was already a deal, but looks like I'm going to return and rebuy for $15.


#15 Retroxcellence   Billy "Big Bang" Blitz CAGiversary!   1493 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

Retroxcellence

Posted Today, 03:49 PM

The switch Aladdin/Lion King collection for NSW will also be $15 per the fine print details of that section. I'm in at that price


#16 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 03:51 PM

Considering the fact that Black Friday is less than a month before Christmas this year, I was expecting better deals. The Switch is 3 years old now, Nintendo couldn't have thrown us a bone by dropping the price a little, or offering a one day New 2DS XL deal for $100 in a limited edition color with a game? Even that crappy digital only Xbox One is $150 at some stores.

#17 nightc1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   2869 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

nightc1

Posted Today, 03:51 PM

That PS4 bundle makes me think the $150 PS4 on the early design of the Walmart ad might be legit.   The bundled games here are solid, but I don't need any of them... just a PS4.  Thanks for posting the info.


#18 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6457 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 03:55 PM

Remember that Target currently has a B2G1 free going on right now. Some of the prices in the ad are already these prices with that current deal.


#19 WWF   Games Jandolfini & Bobby Balaklava CAGiversary!   1053 Posts   Joined 6.9 Years Ago  

WWF

Posted Today, 03:55 PM

Has control gotten less taxing with patches or do you still got to avoid it without a Pro?

#20 Kuma   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2451 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

Kuma

Posted Today, 03:59 PM

In for Odyssey and Tennis. Was hoping on a deal on the 2DS as my nieces are getting to the age where they can play and love Mario Run on my phone.


#21 mossfan563   CAG 'til I die! CAGiversary!   1297 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

mossfan563

Posted Today, 03:59 PM

Does this mean I could potentially grab a Titanium Blue or Rose Gold PS4 controller for cheaps?

giphy.gif


#22 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12766 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 04:02 PM

Depending on what other retailers have, I'm probably in for a couple of the $15 games (Crash Team Racing, Sonic Team Racing, Alladin/Lion King, World War Z, maybe Overcooked 2 (though there is supposed to be an Overcooked 1 and 2 pack releasing soon for $39.99).


#23 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6457 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 04:03 PM

Surprised Target didn't have the same deal as BJ's for the $150 Xbox One S All Digital (w/ Minecraft, Fortnite and Sea of Thieves). Walmart and Best Buy is likely to have that bundle though. https://www.bfads.ne.../page-47#viewer


#24 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2787 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 04:10 PM

hmmmm 250 for the Mahvel cab.....


#25 G_x51   World Warrior CAGiversary!   2355 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

G_x51

Posted Today, 04:15 PM

is resident evil 2 getting any sort of Gold or GOTY edition in the known future ?

#26 kraftwerks   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1273 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

kraftwerks

Posted Today, 04:25 PM

Hmm a bit of a bummer their cheapest games are $15

I may be recalling wrongly, but I'm pretty sure that in previous years there were unadvertised bins of $10 games. 


#27 Meko  

Meko

Posted Today, 04:28 PM

Getting control. Thanks for this update

#28 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6457 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 04:34 PM

Just realized no ad (that I can remember) this year shows any 3DS games or consoles so far. Not a good sign for the DS family.


#29 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 04:37 PM

Control will be $20 at Walmart. However, I don’t see RE2 being cheaper. I’m definitely biting for $15.

#30 The_Central_Scrutinizer  

The_Central_Scrutinizer

Posted Today, 04:42 PM

Those doorbuster deals on BotW/Odyssey/Aces are FUEGO!! I'm totally getting Aces for my nephew this Christmas.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy