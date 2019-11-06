Target Black Friday 2019 Ad Deals

Official ad here: https://weeklyad.tar...idaysnea&page=1
*Games are for multiple consoles as described in the details of the ad on Target's website. Though it is not shown in the physical ad, it is for other consoles.
Some BF deals will start Friday 11/08
Also if anyone is interested, I got some invites to a discord group for BF and alerts. PM me if you're interested.
$199.99 Playstation 4 1TB Last of Us Remastered, God Of War, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Bundle
$199.99 Playstation VR Bundle w/ Resident Evil, Astro Bot, Hot Shots Golf VR, Skyrim VR and VR Worlds
All Playstation VR Bundles will be $100 off
$299.99 Nintendo Switch Neon or Gray Bundle w/ Mario Kart 8
$199.99 Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle w/ $40 Gift Card
Save $150 and get a $40 gift card with all Xbox One X consoles
$349.99 Xbox One X Gears of War 5 Bundle w/ $40 Gift Card
$249.99 Pac-Man or Marvel Upright Arcade Cabinets w/ 17in LCD Screen (4 Feet Tall)
$39.99 Playstation 4 and Xbox One Controllers
$59.99 Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Left / Right Controllers
$19.99 Nintendo Switch Traveler GoPlay Action Pack
$34.99 Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset
Overwatch Legendary Edition (last year this was mixed up with the Game of the Year Edition)
Aladdin and Lion King
World War Z
Division 2
Kingdom Hearts 3
Resident Evil 2
Zombieland Double Tap Road Trip
Grand Theft Auto V
Team Sonic Racing
Rainbow Six Siege
Killer Queen Black
Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Overcooked 2
Crash Tag Racing
Crash Bandicoot Remastered
Sims 4 Island Living
Control
Call of Duty Black Ops 4
Nascar Heat 4
Plants vs Zombies Battle For Neighborville
Forza Horizon 4
Race with Ryan
Just Dance 2020
Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Overwatch Legendary Edition
Dragon Quest Builders 2
WWE 2K20
Judgement
Catherine Full Body
Red Dead Redemption 2
Fallout 76
Mortal Kombat 2
Rage 2
Super Mario Odyssey
Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Mario Tennis Aces
FIFA 20
Need for Speed Heat
NHL 10
Borderlands 3
Gears of War 5
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
$45 Call of Duty Modern Warfare
Save $5 on Xbox Live $25, PS+ $25 and Nintendo Online $20 cards