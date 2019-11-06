Jump to content

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (PS4) - $19.99 @ Amazon

By plasmabeam, Yesterday, 07:58 PM

#1 plasmabeam   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   480 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

Posted Yesterday, 07:58 PM

https://www.amazon.c...KIKX0DER&sr=8-1

 

Lowest I've seen it. Tempting, but I'm crossing my fingers for $15 on Black Friday.


#2 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20954 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Posted Yesterday, 08:12 PM

It's a BB match.

 

So with GCU, it'd be $16.


#3 Kamagii   Ninja Gaiden speedrunner CAGiversary!   3470 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

Posted Yesterday, 08:14 PM

PS4 version is onsale at best buy for the same price switch still 49.99

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255179


#4 Squarehard   Nyaa~ CAGiversary!   20954 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Posted Yesterday, 08:31 PM

PS4 version is onsale at best buy for the same price switch still 49.99

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255179

You're probably looking at the digital.

 

The physical copy is $29.99 for Switch.

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255190


#5 Dr_dreadful  

Posted Today, 12:17 AM

Is this the one that's a remaster of the "best tales games"?

 

I'd never really played any of the tales games, they never seemed like my taste. But I see this one come up the most often. Wondering if I should give it a shot. 


