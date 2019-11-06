Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (PS4) - $19.99 @ Amazon

https://www.amazon.c...KIKX0DER&sr=8-1
Lowest I've seen it. Tempting, but I'm crossing my fingers for $15 on Black Friday.
Jump to content
Posted Yesterday, 07:58 PM
https://www.amazon.c...KIKX0DER&sr=8-1
Lowest I've seen it. Tempting, but I'm crossing my fingers for $15 on Black Friday.
Posted Yesterday, 08:12 PM
It's a BB match.
So with GCU, it'd be $16.
Posted Yesterday, 08:14 PM
PS4 version is onsale at best buy for the same price switch still 49.99
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255179
Posted Yesterday, 08:31 PM
PS4 version is onsale at best buy for the same price switch still 49.99
You're probably looking at the digital.
The physical copy is $29.99 for Switch.
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255190
Posted Today, 12:17 AM
Is this the one that's a remaster of the "best tales games"?
I'd never really played any of the tales games, they never seemed like my taste. But I see this one come up the most often. Wondering if I should give it a shot.