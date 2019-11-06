Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

The gang talks about Death Stranding, Little Mermaid Live, Citadel Forged with Fire, Blizzcon announcements, Outer Worlds, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

$299.99 (or $269.99 w/ Code) PS4 Pro Call of Duty Modern Warfare Bundle at AAFES [LIVE]

By ThatOneGuyWho, Nov 06 2019 09:56 PM

#1 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6474 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 06 November 2019 - 09:56 PM

Sale starts November 8th thru the 14th.

Use code Hello11N19 to save another 10% off making it $269.99.

Ad with the sale https://weeklyad.sho...om/view/980752/

Link: https://www.shopmyex...-bundle/2126262

#2 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted 06 November 2019 - 11:05 PM

Good price for the Pro. The sale looks like it starts tomorrow and not ending today though. 


#3 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6474 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 06 November 2019 - 11:27 PM

Good price for the Pro. The sale looks like it starts tomorrow and not ending today though. 

Thanks, corrected.


#4 zaxxon2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   258 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

zaxxon2000

Posted 07 November 2019 - 12:31 AM

Thanks for posting.


#5 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6474 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 06:30 AM

Deal is live.

Death Stranding is also $55 and another 10% off with code Hello11N19 on several titles.

https://www.shopmyex...equestid=992684

$30 Sekiro
XB1: https://www.shopmyex...ox-one-/1446766
PS4: https://www.shopmyex...ce-ps4-/1446765

$15 AC: Odyssey
XB1: https://www.shopmyex...ox-one-/1457540
PS4: https://www.shopmyex...odyssey/1457538

#6 sethrhf   The Watcher CAGiversary!   358 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

sethrhf

Posted Yesterday, 07:15 AM

Went and got a a second pro.  Hopefully after selling my PS4 slim 1TB and COD the upgrade won't be that much.

 

 

Does anyone know if this comes with a 20% off coupon?


#7 FAMOUSLASTWORDS   WTC7lookitup CAGiversary!   32 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

FAMOUSLASTWORDS

Posted Yesterday, 08:33 AM

Bummer this is only for veterans.

#8 zaxxon2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   258 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

zaxxon2000

Posted Yesterday, 12:02 PM

You can be one too!


#9 zaxxon2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   258 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

zaxxon2000

Posted Yesterday, 01:21 PM

Went ahead and bought one too.


#10 FAMOUSLASTWORDS   WTC7lookitup CAGiversary!   32 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

FAMOUSLASTWORDS

Posted Yesterday, 05:04 PM

I'll wait till Black Friday for a $299 PS4 PRO. Easier than joining the military to save $100 right now.

#11 zaxxon2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   258 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

zaxxon2000

Posted Yesterday, 07:25 PM

That’s what I was going t do.  


#12 teddybass   Minor Threat CAGiversary!   250 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

teddybass

Posted Yesterday, 11:01 PM

no $299 ps4 pro at target or bb BF ads though... perhaps Walmart? otherwise it does not look like it


#13 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6474 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 08:10 PM

Code Hello11N19 does take 10% off the Pro making it $269.99. There shouldn't be any tax either.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy