$299.99 (or $269.99 w/ Code) PS4 Pro Call of Duty Modern Warfare Bundle at AAFES [LIVE]
Posted 06 November 2019 - 09:56 PM
Use code Hello11N19 to save another 10% off making it $269.99.
Ad with the sale https://weeklyad.sho...om/view/980752/
Link: https://www.shopmyex...-bundle/2126262
Posted 06 November 2019 - 11:05 PM
Good price for the Pro. The sale looks like it starts tomorrow and not ending today though.
Posted 06 November 2019 - 11:27 PM
Good price for the Pro. The sale looks like it starts tomorrow and not ending today though.
Thanks, corrected.
Posted 07 November 2019 - 12:31 AM
Thanks for posting.
Posted Yesterday, 06:30 AM
Death Stranding is also $55 and another 10% off with code Hello11N19 on several titles.
https://www.shopmyex...equestid=992684
$30 Sekiro
XB1: https://www.shopmyex...ox-one-/1446766
PS4: https://www.shopmyex...ce-ps4-/1446765
$15 AC: Odyssey
XB1: https://www.shopmyex...ox-one-/1457540
PS4: https://www.shopmyex...odyssey/1457538
Posted Yesterday, 07:15 AM
Went and got a a second pro. Hopefully after selling my PS4 slim 1TB and COD the upgrade won't be that much.
Does anyone know if this comes with a 20% off coupon?
Posted Yesterday, 08:33 AM
Posted Yesterday, 12:02 PM
Posted Yesterday, 01:21 PM
Went ahead and bought one too.
Posted Yesterday, 05:04 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:25 PM
That’s what I was going t do.
Posted Yesterday, 11:01 PM
no $299 ps4 pro at target or bb BF ads though... perhaps Walmart? otherwise it does not look like it
Posted Today, 08:10 PM