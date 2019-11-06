$299.99 PS4 Pro Call of Duty Modern Warfare Bundle at AAFES [LIVE]
Posted 06 November 2019 - 09:56 PM
Ad with the sale https://weeklyad.sho...om/view/980752/
Link: https://www.shopmyex...-bundle/2126262
Posted 06 November 2019 - 11:05 PM
Good price for the Pro. The sale looks like it starts tomorrow and not ending today though.
Posted 06 November 2019 - 11:27 PM
Thanks, corrected.
Posted Yesterday, 12:31 AM
Thanks for posting.
Posted Today, 06:30 AM
Death Stranding is also $55 and another 10% off with code Hello11N19 on several titles.
https://www.shopmyex...equestid=992684
$30 Sekiro
XB1: https://www.shopmyex...ox-one-/1446766
PS4: https://www.shopmyex...ce-ps4-/1446765
$15 AC: Odyssey
XB1: https://www.shopmyex...ox-one-/1457540
PS4: https://www.shopmyex...odyssey/1457538
Posted Today, 07:15 AM
Went and got a a second pro. Hopefully after selling my PS4 slim 1TB and COD the upgrade won't be that much.
Does anyone know if this comes with a 20% off coupon?