Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

The gang talks about Death Stranding, Little Mermaid Live, Citadel Forged with Fire, Blizzcon announcements, Outer Worlds, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

$299.99 PS4 Pro Call of Duty Modern Warfare Bundle at AAFES [LIVE]

By ThatOneGuyWho, Nov 06 2019 09:56 PM

#1 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6467 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 06 November 2019 - 09:56 PM

Sale starts November 8th thru the 14th.

Ad with the sale https://weeklyad.sho...om/view/980752/

Link: https://www.shopmyex...-bundle/2126262

#2 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted 06 November 2019 - 11:05 PM

Good price for the Pro. The sale looks like it starts tomorrow and not ending today though. 


#3 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6467 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 06 November 2019 - 11:27 PM

Good price for the Pro. The sale looks like it starts tomorrow and not ending today though. 

Thanks, corrected.


#4 zaxxon2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   255 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

zaxxon2000

Posted Yesterday, 12:31 AM

Thanks for posting.


#5 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6467 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 06:30 AM

Deal is live.

Death Stranding is also $55 and another 10% off with code Hello11N19 on several titles.

https://www.shopmyex...equestid=992684

$30 Sekiro
XB1: https://www.shopmyex...ox-one-/1446766
PS4: https://www.shopmyex...ce-ps4-/1446765

$15 AC: Odyssey
XB1: https://www.shopmyex...ox-one-/1457540
PS4: https://www.shopmyex...odyssey/1457538

#6 sethrhf   The Watcher CAGiversary!   357 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

sethrhf

Posted Today, 07:15 AM

Went and got a a second pro.  Hopefully after selling my PS4 slim 1TB and COD the upgrade won't be that much.

 

 

Does anyone know if this comes with a 20% off coupon?


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy