$299.99 PS4 Pro Call of Duty Modern Warfare Bundle at AAFES

Sale starts November 8th thru the 14th.
Ad with the sale https://weeklyad.sho...om/view/980752/
Link: https://www.shopmyex...-bundle/2126262
Jump to content
Posted Yesterday, 09:56 PM
Sale starts November 8th thru the 14th.
Ad with the sale https://weeklyad.sho...om/view/980752/
Link: https://www.shopmyex...-bundle/2126262
Posted Yesterday, 11:05 PM
Good price for the Pro. The sale looks like it starts tomorrow and not ending today though.
Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM
Good price for the Pro. The sale looks like it starts tomorrow and not ending today though.
Thanks, corrected.
Posted Today, 12:31 AM
Thanks for posting.