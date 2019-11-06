Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #610: Ring Review and Run

CAGcast #610: Ring Review and Run

The gang talks Outer Worlds, Modern Warfare, EA news, Avengers, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

$299.99 PS4 Pro Call of Duty Modern Warfare Bundle at AAFES

By ThatOneGuyWho, Yesterday, 09:56 PM

#1 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6460 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 09:56 PM

Sale starts November 8th thru the 14th.

 

Ad with the sale https://weeklyad.sho...om/view/980752/

 

Link: https://www.shopmyex...-bundle/2126262


#2 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted Yesterday, 11:05 PM

Good price for the Pro. The sale looks like it starts tomorrow and not ending today though. 


#3 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6460 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM

Good price for the Pro. The sale looks like it starts tomorrow and not ending today though. 

Thanks, corrected.


#4 zaxxon2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   255 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

zaxxon2000

Posted Today, 12:31 AM

Thanks for posting.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy