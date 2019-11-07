NEX Veterans Day Sale BOGO Free on all Ps4/Xbox games/PS4 Pro $299

The Navy Exchange is having their early Veteran's Day sale, with multiple games on sale, along with Buy one, get one free on all Ps4/Xbox One games. The sale is for all active duty, dependents, and veterans.
Ps4 Pro Modern Warfare Bundle-$299
https://www.mynavyex...bundle/13299899
Battlefield V Ps4- $4.97
https://www.mynavyex...ition-/12705046
Fallout 76 Ps4- $9.97
https://www.mynavyex...out-76/12737494
Fallout 76 XB1- $9.97
https://www.mynavyex...out-76/12737493
Hitman 2 Ps4- $19.98
https://www.mynavyex...tman-2/12737508
Hitman 2 XB1- $19.98
https://www.mynavyex...tman-2/12737507
Rage 2 Ps4- $19.97
https://www.mynavyex...rage-2/12908619
Call of Duty Black Ops XB1- $9.97
https://www.mynavyex...-ops-4/11344103
Call of Duty Black Ops Ps4- $9.97
https://www.mynavyex...-ops-4/11344102
Crash Team Racing Ps4- $24.99
https://www.mynavyex...racing/13042019