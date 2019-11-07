Jump to content

CAGcast #610: Ring Review and Run

CAGcast #610: Ring Review and Run

The gang talks Outer Worlds, Modern Warfare, EA news, Avengers, and oh so much more!

- - - - -

NEX Veterans Day Sale BOGO Free on all Ps4/Xbox games/PS4 Pro $299

By skrockij89, Today, 01:43 AM
ps4 xboxone

skrockij89

Posted Today, 01:43 AM

The Navy Exchange is having their early Veteran's Day sale, with multiple games on sale, along with Buy one, get one free on all Ps4/Xbox One games. The sale is for all active duty, dependents, and veterans. 

 

Ps4 Pro Modern Warfare Bundle-$299

https://www.mynavyex...bundle/13299899

 

Battlefield V Ps4- $4.97

https://www.mynavyex...ition-/12705046

 

Fallout 76 Ps4- $9.97

https://www.mynavyex...out-76/12737494

 

Fallout 76 XB1- $9.97

https://www.mynavyex...out-76/12737493

 

Hitman 2 Ps4- $19.98

https://www.mynavyex...tman-2/12737508

 

Hitman 2 XB1- $19.98

https://www.mynavyex...tman-2/12737507

 

Rage 2 Ps4- $19.97

https://www.mynavyex...rage-2/12908619

 

Call of Duty Black Ops XB1- $9.97

https://www.mynavyex...-ops-4/11344103

 

Call of Duty Black Ops Ps4- $9.97

https://www.mynavyex...-ops-4/11344102

 

Crash Team Racing Ps4- $24.99

https://www.mynavyex...racing/13042019

 

 

 


