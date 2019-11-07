Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #610: Ring Review and Run

CAGcast #610: Ring Review and Run

The gang talks Outer Worlds, Modern Warfare, EA news, Avengers, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Best Buy Black Friday 2019 Ad Deals

By NeoMonk, Today, 08:10 AM

#1 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted Today, 08:10 AM

Official ad Here: BestBuy Black Friday Ad
 
Consoles:

:switch: $299.99 Nintendo Switch w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle Neon Red/Blue
:ps4: $199.99 Playstation 4 1TB Bundle w/ TLOU/GOW/Horizon Zero Dawn
:ps4: $249.99 Playstation VR Blood & Truth/Everybody's Golf VR Bundle
:ps4: $199.99 Playstation VR Trover/Five Nights at Freddy's Bundle
:xb1: $349.99 XBOX One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Bundle
:xb1: $199.99 XBOX ONE S 1TB NBA2k20 Bundle
:xb1: $149.99 XBOX ONE S 1TB All-Digital Edition
 

Accessories:
 
:switch: $59.99 Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Set
:switch: $19.99 Nintendo Pokeball Plus 
:switch: $14.99 PowerA Wired Controllers
:ps4: $39.99 All Dualshock 4 Controllers 
:xb1: $39.99 XBOX ONE Controllers 
:xb1: $24.99 XBOX Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Membership 
:xb1: $14.99 XBOX Live 3 Month Gold Membership


Games:    
$44.99 
 
:switch: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
:switch: Power Rangers Battle for The Grid
 

$39.99 
 
:switch: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 
:switch: Super Mario Odyssey
:switch: Super Mario Party
:switch: Splatoon 2
:switch: Mario Tennis Aces
:switch: Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
:switch: Octopath Traveler
:ps4: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 
:ps4: Need for Speed Heat 
:ps4: Code Vein 
:ps4: The Sinking City Day One Edition 

 

$34.99
 
:ps4: Shenmue 3
 

$29.99 
 
:switch: Hollow Knight 
:switch: Zombieland Double Tap Road Trip
:switch: Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition
:switch: Dragon Marked for Death
:ps4: NHL 20 
:ps4: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 
:ps4: Control 
:ps4: Nascar Heat 4
:ps4: eFootball PES 2020 
:ps4: Shadow of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition 
:ps4: Street Outlaws The List 
:ps4: GreedFall 
:xb1: WWE 2K20
 

$27.99
 
:ps4: FIFA 20 
:ps4: Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint 
:ps4: Borderlands 3 
:xb1: Madden NFL 20 
:xb1: NBA 2K20 
 

$24.99 
 
:switch: Diablo 3 Eternal Collection 
:switch: Overwatch Legendary Edition  
:switch: Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age 
:switch: Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster 
:switch: Dead By Daylight: Definitive Edition
:switch: Just Dance 2020 
:switch: Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
:switch: Spyro Reignited Trilogy 
:switch: Super DragonBall Heroes World Mission 
:switch: Shining Resonance Refrain 
:switch: Undertale 
:switch: :ps4: Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
:ps4: Red Dead Redemption 2 
:ps4: Sekiro 
:ps4: Mortal Kombat 11 
:ps4: Judgement 
:ps4: Catherine: Full Body 
:ps4: Dragon Quest Builders 2 
:xb1: Gears 5
:xb1: Wreckfest 
:3ds: Persona Q2 
:3ds: Pokemon Ultra Sun 
:3ds: Pokemon Ultra Moon 
:3ds: Etrian Odyssey Nexus 
:pc: WOW: Battle for Azeroth 
 
 
$19.99
 
:switch: Saints Row: The Third Full Package Edition 
:switch: Disney Classic games: Aladdin and the Lion King 
:switch: Collection of Mana 
:switch: Overcooked! 2 
:switch: Valkyria Chronicles 4 
:switch: Terraria 
:switch: Raiden V: Directors Cut Limited Edition
:switch: Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair 
:switch: YuGiOh: Legacy of the Duelist Link Evolution 
:switch: Killer Queen Black
:switch: Team Sonic Racing 
:switch: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
:switch: Rocket League
:switch: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
:switch: Sid Meier's Civilization VI
:switch: Contra Rogue Corps
:switch: Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition
:switch: Enter The Gungeon
:switch: Star Wars Pinball
:switch: LEGO Harry Potter Collection
:switch: LEGO DC Super-Villains 
:switch: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
:switch: LEGO The Incredibles
:switch: LEGO Jurassic World
:switch: The LEGO Movie 2
:ps4: Days Gone 
:ps4: RAGE 2 
:ps4: Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville 
:ps4: Concrete Genie 
:ps4: Ace Combat 7: Skies Unkown 
:ps4: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 
:ps4: Jump Force 
:ps4: Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy 
:ps4: MLB The Show 19 
:ps4: MediEvil 
:ps4: NIER Automata GOTY YoRHa Edition 
:ps4: Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age 
:ps4: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition 
:xb1: Metro Exodus Day One Edition 
:xb1: Wolfenstein: Youngblood 
:xb1: Forza Horizon 4 
:xb1: Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe Edition 
:xb1: Sea of Thieves 
:xb1: World War Z 
:xb1: Just Cause 4 
:xb1: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 
:xb1: Hitman 2 
:pc: Sims 4
 

$16.99
 
:switch: Megaman 11
:switch: Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection 
 
 
$14.99
 
:switch: Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered Edition
:switch: Scribblenauts Mega Pack 
:switch: Rayman Legends Definitive Edition 
:switch: NBA2K Playgrounds 2 
:switch: America's Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune/Jeopardy
:switch: Hasbro Game Night
:switch: Sports Party 
:switch: Monopoly 
:switch: Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle
:switch: Legendary Fishing 
:ps4: LEGO The Incredibles 
:ps4: Cars 3: Driven to Win 
:ps4: Marvel's SpiderMan GOTY Edition 
:ps4: Kingdom Hearts 3 
:ps4: Resident Evil 2 
:ps4: Battlefield V 
:ps4: Assassin's Creed Odyssey 
:ps4: Overwatch 
:ps4: Devil May Cry 5 
:ps4: Shadow of the Tomb Raider 
:ps4: The Dark Pictures Man of Medan 
:ps4: Yakuza Kiwami 2 Steelbook Edtiion 
:ps4: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition 
:ps4: Shenmue 1&2 Launch Edition 
:ps4: Yakuza 6: The Song of Life "Essence of Art Edition" 
:ps4: Fallout 4 GOTY Edition 
:ps4: Injustice 2 Legendary Edition 
:ps4: Watchdogs 2 
:ps4: Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
:ps4: Call of Duty Black Ops II 
:ps4: Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and the Lion King 
:xb1: Super Lucky's Tale 
:xb1: Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection 
:xb1: Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition 
:xb1: Diablo 3 Eternal Collection 
:xb1: Rainbow Six Siege 
:xb1: LEGO Harry Potter Collection  
:xb1: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 
:xb1: Far Cry New Dawn 
:xb1: Tom Clancy's The Division 2 
 
$9.99
 
:switch: Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack 
:ps4: God of War 
:ps4: Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition 
:ps4: The Last Of Us Remastered 
:ps4: Uncharted; The Nathan Drake Collection 
:ps4: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End 
:ps4: Persona 5 
:ps4: Nioh 
:ps4: Ratchet & Clank 
:ps4: Little Big Planet 3 
:ps4: Bloodborne 
:ps4: Until Dawn 
:ps4: God of War 3 Remastered 
:ps4: Anthem 
:ps4: Yakuza 0 
:ps4: Yakuza Kiwami 
:xb1: Fallout 76 
:360: Red Dead Redemption: Game of the Year Edition

 

*Game & Console pairing are exactly as shown in ad.


#2 Killbomb   The Misanthrope CAGiversary!   3623 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

Killbomb

Posted Today, 08:27 AM

Man of Medan for $15 is the only thing that really catches my eye. Already have nearly everything else I would be interested in.


#3 FlawlesslyFatal   $15 or less CAGiversary!   1686 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Today, 08:30 AM

Injustice 2 Legendary $15 would be nice, but it been sold out for about a week or 2 now.

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

#4 Das_Regal   What's next :( CAGiversary!   1003 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

Das_Regal

Posted Today, 08:38 AM

The Days Gone and Dragon Quest Builders 2 prices are hot.


#5 postaboy   OLD SKOOL CAGER CAGiversary!   2018 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

postaboy

Posted Today, 08:59 AM

I bought a switch v2 a couple months ago so I'm looking to get these games below.
 
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster $25
Spyro Reignited Trilogy $25
Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $25
Collection of Mana $20

#6 DaShaka   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2004 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

DaShaka

Posted Today, 09:18 AM

Welp, a lot of games on there that I wished and expected to be lower, but I’m actually pretty happy with a lot them. I can get everything I want (game wise) for $200 or so.

I won’t hold my breath, but hopefully the new NFS is actually good, because that’s a solid price for a game that new.

#7 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted Today, 09:19 AM

Everything shown on the ad is already listed, I'll check periodically to see if they update anything.


#8 NoThanksBro   Vampire Killer CAGiversary!   354 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

NoThanksBro

Posted Today, 09:28 AM

Are these prices seriously exclusive to one platform per game?


#9 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 10:29 AM

I need all of those Yakuza games. I just finished Kiwami, and I bought the Zombie spin off for my PS3 last week for $5. And, I am hooked on the series. It has a really gripping and gritty story, and I love the characters. Even the side missions are fun. I love that they programmed in so many games like pool, and darts, and karaoke. It's really impressive how much SEGA can get into a single game disc.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy