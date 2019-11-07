GameStop DotD 11/7 - Buy an EON Adapter, get the matching system free + B1G1 Free Retro Games

I guess DotD are Thursdays sometimes too. Online only. Today only.
Buy an EON adapter and get the matching system free (NGC or N64)
Buy One Get One Free on Retro Games
80% off Monopoly Marvel 80 Years Edition Board Game $10
Tom Clancy's The Division $3
Posted Today, 12:54 PM
Posted Today, 02:13 PM
Now to hope it's not repro stuff... If it is, I can return in store right?