Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

The gang talks about Death Stranding, Little Mermaid Live, Citadel Forged with Fire, Blizzcon announcements, Outer Worlds, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

79 bucks for a year of amazon prime for veterans and active military

By fatmanforlife99, Today, 02:08 AM

#1 fatmanforlife99   I need a weapon. CAGiversary!   3103 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

fatmanforlife99

Posted Today, 02:08 AM

 
 

 

 

Starting today and running through Nov. 11, veterans, active-duty troops and Guard and Reserve members can get a one-year Amazon Prime membership for $79 -- that's $40 off the regular price. And if you already have an account, you can renew your Prime membership at the lower rate. 

According to Amazon you can email them at veteransday@amazon.com. You’ll need to provide:

First Name:

Last Name:

Date of Birth:

What is your current status - Active Duty, Veteran, Retiree or Reserve?

- If you are a Veteran or Retiree, what is your discharge month and year?

- If you are active duty, what is your .mil email address?


#2 DesertLeo   DontReadThis. CAGiversary!   2125 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

DesertLeo

Posted Today, 03:00 AM

Worked fine for me, got mine extended a year. Check your emails too, I got my offer through a link from a VA email. Did it all without emailing Amazon that way.

#3 theemadgamer   SILENCE! I keel you! CAGiversary!   1125 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

theemadgamer

Posted Today, 03:43 AM

It worked from a page on Amazon's site, no email required 1 minute and Prime extended a year.  $40 saved, great!


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy