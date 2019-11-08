79 bucks for a year of amazon prime for veterans and active military

Posted Today, 02:08 AM

Starting today and running through Nov. 11, veterans, active-duty troops and Guard and Reserve members can get a one-year Amazon Prime membership for $79 -- that's $40 off the regular price. And if you already have an account, you can renew your Prime membership at the lower rate.

According to Amazon you can email them at veteransday@amazon.com. You’ll need to provide:

First Name:

Last Name:

Date of Birth:

What is your current status - Active Duty, Veteran, Retiree or Reserve?

- If you are a Veteran or Retiree, what is your discharge month and year?

- If you are active duty, what is your .mil email address?