Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

The gang talks about Death Stranding, Little Mermaid Live, Citadel Forged with Fire, Blizzcon announcements, Outer Worlds, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Best Buy E-mail 25% off any game YMMV

By KillerBs75, Today, 05:21 PM

#1 KillerBs75  

KillerBs75

Posted Today, 05:21 PM

I didn't see this posted here but I got an e-mail on November 6 from Best Buy with the following:

 

Save 25% on any game.
Gamer's Club Unlocked has ended. But, you're still a My Best Buy member with access to exclusive deals and so much more.

 

The coupon says it lasts until May so no rush to use.

 

If you're one of the lucky that still has GCU, it combines too!  Mine expires on Monday and I'm trying to push myself a lot more digital because of it, so I went ahead and used the coupon now.  I was able to re-do my Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order so I'm now getting it for $35.99 and I'll get the $10 reward certificate when it comes out too.  

 

Seems to work on the fancy collectors editions as well.  I had thought about buying the Death Stranding collectors edition and reselling it for full price.  The before-tax price on that with both discounts was $119.99!  I just didn't want to mess with it to end up netting $25 after fees and shipping costs, etc.


#2 ninfan81  

ninfan81

Posted Today, 05:23 PM

It's a coupon they randomly send to people who have expiring GCU

#3 ya_boy_mario   mycologist. CAGiversary!   519 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

ya_boy_mario

Posted Today, 05:31 PM

I got mine months ago when my GPU expired. Ended up preordering that sword and shield bundle with it.

#4 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3505 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 06:16 PM

I didn't see this posted here but I got an e-mail on November 6 from Best Buy with the following:

 

Save 25% on any game.
Gamer's Club Unlocked has ended. But, you're still a My Best Buy member with access to exclusive deals and so much more.

 

The coupon says it lasts until May so no rush to use.

 

If you're one of the lucky that still has GCU, it combines too!  Mine expires on Monday and I'm trying to push myself a lot more digital because of it, so I went ahead and used the coupon now.  I was able to re-do my Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order so I'm now getting it for $35.99 and I'll get the $10 reward certificate when it comes out too.  

 

Seems to work on the fancy collectors editions as well.  I had thought about buying the Death Stranding collectors edition and reselling it for full price.  The before-tax price on that with both discounts was $119.99!  I just didn't want to mess with it to end up netting $25 after fees and shipping costs, etc.

Does the gcu expiring code work on one item or entire order?


#5 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   738 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted Today, 06:20 PM

Shipping kills this deal for me.

#6 bonesawisready   YES! YES! YES! CAGiversary!   1712 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

bonesawisready

Posted Today, 06:56 PM

I got it when mine ended but it never worked and Bb support didn’t help

#7 MattZack   Virtue for the virtuous, signaling for others. CAGiversary!   1307 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

MattZack

Posted Today, 07:02 PM

link to it expires, so use it quickly before the link expires.


#8 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Minor Case Rye Whiskey - Sherry Cask Finished CAGiversary!   2818 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 07:26 PM

It’s the “your GCU is ending, here’s a parting gift for us canceling the best reason for purchasing games at Best Buy.” Email.

The offer DOES expire before they claim. If you click the link in the email, you have 1 chance to get the code. Once the code is shown to you the timer starts. Can’t remember how long but many people got screwed out of the discount.

Best thing to do, use it immediately on something while you still have GCU. It stacks.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy