CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

The gang talks about Death Stranding, Little Mermaid Live, Citadel Forged with Fire, Blizzcon announcements, Outer Worlds, and so much more!

Target Circle Deals November 10th - November 16th: 40% Off EA Games

By Zantra, Today, 06:32 AM

Posted Today, 06:32 AM

Tomorrow is a one day only deal for 40% off EA Games, I should have more information about what games are actually included when the app updates after midnight. Along with any other kinds of game deals that may pop up.

Here is the current deal:
40% Off EA Games (November 10th Only)

Posted Today, 07:19 AM

https://www.target.c...-deal/-/N-rc4jk

 

203 EA Games across all platforms seem to technically be included in the deal tomorrow. But, since Circle deals are in stores only, YMMV. A lot of the games that I looked at don't seem to be available in any of the stores near me.


Posted Today, 07:33 AM

Hmmm... how can I exploit this to get 40% off Jedi: Fallen Order???

Posted Today, 08:09 AM

20% Off Razer BlackWidow Gaming Keyboard (Expires November 27th) DCPI: 207-00-0590

Last week's keyboard deal also continues this week.

Posted Today, 08:18 AM

https://www.target.c...-deal/-/N-rc4jk

 

203 EA Games across all platforms seem to technically be included in the deal tomorrow. But, since Circle deals are in stores only, YMMV. A lot of the games that I looked at don't seem to be available in any of the stores near me.

It does work online


Posted Today, 08:29 AM

Working on jedi fallen order but isn't price going to drop quickly anyways since it's an EA game? $39 still seems like too much .


