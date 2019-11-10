Target Circle Deals November 10th - November 16th: 40% Off EA Games
#1
Posted Today, 06:32 AM
Here is the current deal:
40% Off EA Games (November 10th Only)
#2
Posted Today, 07:19 AM
https://www.target.c...-deal/-/N-rc4jk
203 EA Games across all platforms seem to technically be included in the deal tomorrow. But, since Circle deals are in stores only, YMMV. A lot of the games that I looked at don't seem to be available in any of the stores near me.
#3
Posted Today, 07:33 AM
#4
Posted Today, 08:09 AM
Last week's keyboard deal also continues this week.
#5
Posted Today, 08:18 AM
https://www.target.c...-deal/-/N-rc4jk
203 EA Games across all platforms seem to technically be included in the deal tomorrow. But, since Circle deals are in stores only, YMMV. A lot of the games that I looked at don't seem to be available in any of the stores near me.
It does work online
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 802 Posts Joined 12.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:29 AM
Working on jedi fallen order but isn't price going to drop quickly anyways since it's an EA game? $39 still seems like too much .