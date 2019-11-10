Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

The gang talks about Death Stranding, Little Mermaid Live, Citadel Forged with Fire, Blizzcon announcements, Outer Worlds, and so much more!

Kingdom Hearts 3 PS4 - $13.16 @ Amazon.

By JakeM17, Today, 11:04 AM
#1 JakeM17  

JakeM17

Posted Today, 11:04 AM

Great price if anyone is interested.

https://www.amazon.c...,aps,144&sr=8-2


#2 PhaserBait  

PhaserBait

Posted Today, 11:15 AM

And one day shipping.  Got it, thanks.


