(DEAD) XSEED game sale at Best Buy - Gal Metal, Gungrave VR $9.99 each

Posted 11 November 2019 - 04:16 PM

XSEED games is having a small sale at Best Buy. Not sure for how long but probably the rest of the week.

Gal Metal World Tour Edition (Switch) - $9.99

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6289649

Gungrave VR: Loaded Coffin Edition (PS4) - $9.99 (has a neat foil cover)

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6292341

Senran Kagura Burst RE:Newal: Tailor-Made Edition (PS4) - $14.99

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255177

This is currently OOS but has come in and out of stock this morning at least once.

Amazon is currently matching (shipping in 1 to 2 weeks):

https://www.amazon.c...73488983&sr=8-2

Unfortunately those are the only titles on sale for now. I was kind of hoping the Trails of Cold Steel games and Burger Time Party would be on sale too, but alas not yet.