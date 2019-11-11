Jump to content

(DEAD) XSEED game sale at Best Buy - Gal Metal, Gungrave VR $9.99 each

By Josef, Nov 11 2019 04:16 PM

Josef  

Josef

Posted 11 November 2019 - 04:16 PM

XSEED games is having a small sale at Best Buy.  Not sure for how long but probably the rest of the week.

 

Gal Metal World Tour Edition (Switch) - $9.99

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6289649

 

Gungrave VR: Loaded Coffin Edition (PS4) - $9.99 (has a neat foil cover)

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6292341

 

Senran Kagura Burst RE:Newal: Tailor-Made Edition (PS4) - $14.99

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255177

 

This is currently OOS but has come in and out of stock this morning at least once.

 

Amazon is currently matching (shipping in 1 to 2 weeks):

https://www.amazon.c...73488983&sr=8-2

 

Unfortunately those are the only titles on sale for now.  I was kind of hoping the Trails of Cold Steel games and Burger Time Party would be on sale too, but alas not yet.


Miker525  

Miker525

Posted 11 November 2019 - 04:43 PM

Senran kagura just came back in stock at Best buy and I was able to get an order in. Would love to try gal metal if it comes back in stock. Sounds kinda cool.

Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted 11 November 2019 - 05:25 PM

I'm pretty upset I missed out on Gal Metal.


anotherpoorgamer  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted 11 November 2019 - 05:43 PM

I'm pretty upset I missed out on the XSEED webstore deal last week or so.


Sigma  

Sigma

Posted 11 November 2019 - 05:48 PM

Everything is sold out! Would be into Gal Metal and Senran Kagura for these prices. I've heard GunGrave VR is really bad though. 


redrum666  

redrum666

Posted 11 November 2019 - 05:55 PM

Amazon Warehouse has Senran Kagura Burst RE:Newal: Tailor-Made Edition (PS4) for $11.99


Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted 11 November 2019 - 05:57 PM

Everything is sold out! Would be into Gal Metal and Senran Kagura for these prices. I've heard GunGrave VR is really bad though. 

They already had Gungrave VR on sale for the same price before if I recall.

 

It's really Gal Metal that I'm mostly sadface over. T___T

Amazon Warehouse has Senran Kagura Burst RE:Newal: Tailor-Made Edition (PS4) for $11.99

I wish Amazon matched Gal Metal. :*(


keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted 11 November 2019 - 06:00 PM

I'd totally buy Senran Kagura for that price, if I weren't boycotting it for censorship reasons. That Gal Metal game looks cool too; wish it was on PS4.

ricotito23  

ricotito23

Posted 11 November 2019 - 06:03 PM

Amazon matched gal metal. i got one at 5:17 am et

Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted 11 November 2019 - 06:06 PM

Must've been a limited match then.

 

Guess I'll be staying up every day up until Black Friday to make sure I stop missing these deals.

 

Need to get my mind back into deals mode.


keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted 11 November 2019 - 06:18 PM

Need to get my mind back into deals mode.

Mount up!

Oregon  

Oregon

Posted 11 November 2019 - 06:18 PM

Also boycotting censored Senran even at 12$ gcu!


lutz  

lutz

Posted 11 November 2019 - 06:22 PM

I'm pretty upset I missed out on Gal Metal.

Best Buy must be staggering the inventory for this or something. I was able to pick one up right now. Maybe try refreshing the page once in a while.


lutz  

lutz

Posted 11 November 2019 - 06:25 PM

Also boycotting censored Senran even at 12$ gcu!

Believe me, I totally get where you are coming from (I'm not getting a PS5 unless there's some killer exclusive). But at 12 gcu, Sony or Xseed probably won't see any profit from this purchase than what they already got from Best Buy.


Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted 11 November 2019 - 06:25 PM

Best Buy must be staggering the inventory for this or something. I was able to pick one up right now. Maybe try refreshing the page once in a while.

I see.

 

Wish me luck! @_@


62t  

62t

Posted 11 November 2019 - 06:26 PM

Just got Gal Metal now.


Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted 11 November 2019 - 06:33 PM

Ah, getting trolled, lol.


Josef  

Josef

Posted 11 November 2019 - 06:33 PM

Must've been a limited match then.

 

Guess I'll be staying up every day up until Black Friday to make sure I stop missing these deals.

 

Need to get my mind back into deals mode.

I've gotten into the habit of checking the Best Buy website just after 1AM EST most days as that is when they usually have price changes (though they can occur anytime during the day too). That is also when they change their DOTD items. 


Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted 11 November 2019 - 06:34 PM

I've gotten into the habit of checking the Best Buy website just after 1AM EST most days as that is when they usually have price changes (though they can occur anytime during the day too). That is also when they change their DOTD items. 

I have been too, but forgot last night for some reason.

 

Sad times.


lutz  

lutz

Posted 11 November 2019 - 06:37 PM

Ah, getting trolled, lol.

Maybe he was trolling you, but I was speaking from personal experience. I HAD the chance to get gal metal at like 2am this morning, but I couldn't find my gift card. When I finally did, it was sold out, but I didn't give up. I kept refreshing every half hour to see if it can back in stock and it did lol.


Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted 11 November 2019 - 06:41 PM

Maybe he was trolling you, but I was speaking from personal experience. I HAD the chance to get gal metal at like 2am this morning, but I couldn't find my gift card. When I finally did, it was sold out, but I didn't give up. I kept refreshing every half hour to see if it can back in stock and it did lol.

No worries.

 

I'm sure yours was genuine, but the other was definitely trolling since I was refreshing since I read your message, lol.


62t  

62t

Posted 11 November 2019 - 06:46 PM

I ordered at 10:24. I been refreshing all morning

Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted 11 November 2019 - 06:48 PM

I ordered at 10:24. I been refreshing all morning

Thought you got it after that since you posted at 10:26, lol.

 

Makes sense.


G_x51  

G_x51

Posted 11 November 2019 - 06:51 PM

time to start refreshing once every minute for senran kagura....

Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted 11 November 2019 - 07:09 PM

Gal Metal back in stock!

 

Gogo!

 

I finally got one.


Olengie  

Olengie

Posted 11 November 2019 - 07:12 PM

I need Senran Kagura to come back in stock at Amazon lol. 


Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted 11 November 2019 - 07:15 PM

And it's gone again.

 

RIP.

 

Btw, thanks lutz. ;D


Miker525  

Miker525

Posted 11 November 2019 - 10:40 PM

Gal metal is back in stock. Just got an order now. Wasn't really sure what the deal was but saw Mike Faheys review and seems like it could be a cool game for my train rides each day. For $10 why not?

62t  

62t

Posted 12 November 2019 - 01:03 AM

Mine shipped.  


lilman  

lilman

Posted 12 November 2019 - 04:19 PM

Was able to order Senran Kagura yesterday during one of the short restocks. Also saw Gal Metal in stock, but reviews say all three control methods (motion, touchscreen, and buttons) have detection problems, so I passed.

 

-Update-

Changed my mind; I'll give Gal Metal a try for $8 after GCU.


