XSEED game sale at Best Buy - Gal Metal, Gungrave VR $9.99 each

By Josef, Today, 04:16 PM

#1 Josef  

Josef

Posted Today, 04:16 PM

XSEED games is having a small sale at Best Buy.  Not sure for how long but probably the rest of the week.

 

Gal Metal World Tour Edition (Switch) - $9.99

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6289649

 

Gungrave VR: Loaded Coffin Edition (PS4) - $9.99 (has a neat foil cover)

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6292341

 

Senran Kagura Burst RE:Newal: Tailor-Made Edition (PS4) - $14.99

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255177

 

This is currently OOS but has come in and out of stock this morning at least once.

 

Amazon is currently matching (shipping in 1 to 2 weeks):

https://www.amazon.c...73488983&sr=8-2

 

Unfortunately those are the only titles on sale for now.  I was kind of hoping the Trails of Cold Steel games and Burger Time Party would be on sale too, but alas not yet.


#2 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Today, 04:43 PM

Senran kagura just came back in stock at Best buy and I was able to get an order in. Would love to try gal metal if it comes back in stock. Sounds kinda cool.
