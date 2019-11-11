XSEED game sale at Best Buy - Gal Metal, Gungrave VR $9.99 each

XSEED games is having a small sale at Best Buy. Not sure for how long but probably the rest of the week.
Gal Metal World Tour Edition (Switch) - $9.99
Gungrave VR: Loaded Coffin Edition (PS4) - $9.99 (has a neat foil cover)
Senran Kagura Burst RE:Newal: Tailor-Made Edition (PS4) - $14.99
This is currently OOS but has come in and out of stock this morning at least once.
Amazon is currently matching (shipping in 1 to 2 weeks):
Unfortunately those are the only titles on sale for now. I was kind of hoping the Trails of Cold Steel games and Burger Time Party would be on sale too, but alas not yet.