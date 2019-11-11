Jump to content

Fred Meyer Black Friday 2019 Ad Deals

By ThatOneGuyWho, Today, 05:21 PM

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 05:21 PM

Complete ad: https://www.bfads.ne...s/black-friday/

 

Save 20% on Select Games (Games shown are Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure, Greedfall, Trine Collection)

Save 20% on Videogame Accessories

 

 

:switch: $299.99 Nintendo Switch Neon w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe w/ $20 Gift Card w/ Coupon

:switch: $59.99 Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (Neon or Gray)

:switch: $19.99 PokeBall Plus

 

 

:ps4: $199.99 Playstation 4 1TB Slim w/ God of War, Last of Us Remastered and Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete

:ps4: $199.99 Playstation VR Bundle w/ VR Worlds, Skyrim VR, Astro Bot, Resident Evil, Hot Shots Golf VR

:ps4: $39.99 Playstation 4 Wireless Controllers

 

 

:xb1: $149.99 Xbox One S 1TB All Digital

:xb1: $199.99 All Xbox One S Consoles

:xb1: $349.99 All Xbox One X Consoles

:xb1: $49.99 Xbox One Wireless Controllers

 

 

$29.99 Games

:ps4::xb1: Red Dead Redemption 2

:ps4::xb1::switch: Just Dance 2020

:ps4::xb1::switch: NBA 2K20

:xb1: Gears of War 5

 

 

$34.99 Games

:ps4::xb1: Madden 20

:ps4::xb1: FIFA 20

:ps4::xb1: Ghost Recon Breakpoint

 

 

$39.99 Games

:switch: Vampyr

:ps4::xb1: Borderlands 3


ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 05:21 PM

Finally have the box art for the PS VR 5 Game Bundle

 

pQtBNme.png


kube00

Posted Today, 06:42 PM

Might have to swing by on BF
