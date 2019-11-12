10% eBay bucks though 11/15 YMMV Check messages

I got a message saying this, here is the activation link, try i out for yourself.
Nov 14, 2019 11:59 PM PST
Jump to content
Posted Today, 09:26 PM
I got a message saying this, here is the activation link, try i out for yourself.
Posted Today, 10:16 PM
now that it is taxed in my state sadly ebay isnt anywhere near as appealing anymore
Posted Today, 10:47 PM
Posted Today, 10:48 PM
now that it is taxed in my state sadly ebay isnt anywhere near as appealing anymore
Posted Today, 10:59 PM
That $50 minimum is killer, now that it's not cart, but each purchase.
Have had a hard time making these work as of late when there's a minimum like this.
Still, better than nothing I guess. ;D
Posted Today, 11:13 PM
I got $15 with a $75 minimum until the 21st.
Posted Today, 11:16 PM
Posted Today, 11:17 PM
Combine with using Paypal to get 5% cashback from Chase.