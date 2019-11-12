Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

The gang talks about Death Stranding, Little Mermaid Live, Citadel Forged with Fire, Blizzcon announcements, Outer Worlds, and so much more!

10% eBay bucks though 11/15 YMMV Check messages

By Keisu, Today, 09:26 PM

Keisu  

Keisu

Posted Today, 09:26 PM

I got a message saying this, here is the activation link, try i out for yourself.

 

Activation Link

 

 

You've activated the eBay Bucks bonus offer.
Earn 10% in eBay Bucks on all qualifying items. $50 minimum spend.
Expires:

Nov 14, 2019 11:59 PM PST

 


arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 10:16 PM  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 10:16 PM

now that it is taxed in my state sadly ebay isnt anywhere near as appealing anymore  :cry:


315Retro

Posted Today, 10:47 PM  

315Retro

Posted Today, 10:47 PM

Mine says activated when I click the link. Thanks!

elitewillie

Posted Today, 10:48 PM  

elitewillie

Posted Today, 10:48 PM

now that it is taxed in my state sadly ebay isnt anywhere near as appealing anymore :cry:


Same




Squarehard

Posted Today, 10:59 PM  

Squarehard

Posted Today, 10:59 PM

That $50 minimum is killer, now that it's not cart, but each purchase.

 

Have had a hard time making these work as of late when there's a minimum like this.

 

Still, better than nothing I guess. ;D


SmashMan4

Posted Today, 11:13 PM  

SmashMan4

Posted Today, 11:13 PM

I got $15 with a $75 minimum until the 21st.


elitewillie

Posted Today, 11:16 PM  

elitewillie

Posted Today, 11:16 PM

I got $15 off 3 purchases. Minimum $75. No idea what to buy. It’s basically 20% off $75.




hiamiyumi

Posted Today, 11:17 PM  

hiamiyumi

Posted Today, 11:17 PM

Combine with using Paypal to get 5% cashback from Chase. 


