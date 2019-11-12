$49.94 Discounted Preorders on Walmart.com

PS4: https://www.walmart....38339/129467478
EDIT: Price back to MSRP.
Also, some other new and upcoming releases on sale.
Currently Out
$54.90 Luigi's Mansion 3: https://www.walmart....96408/270679640
$49 Zelda: Link's Awakening: https://www.walmart....96545/755653843
$49.99 Resident Evil Triple Pack: https://www.walmart....10132/762994064
Pre-Orders
$49.94 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: https://www.walmart....21092/324820640
https://www.walmart....21668/255522823
$49.95 Final Fantasy VII Remake: https://www.walmart....23192/112285585
$49.94 Shenmue 3: https://www.walmart....16442/359175263
$49.94 Marvel's Avengers: https://www.walmart....22775/258680070
$49.94 Cyberpunk 2077: https://www.walmart....89613/786104378
$49.94 Watch Dogs Legion: https://www.walmart....ion-4/210835769
$49.94 Mario & Sonic 2020: https://www.walmart....70094/901811749
$49.94 Doom Eternal: https://www.walmart....luded/146503650
https://www.walmart....luded/644816726