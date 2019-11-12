Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

The gang talks about Death Stranding, Little Mermaid Live, Citadel Forged with Fire, Blizzcon announcements, Outer Worlds, and so much more!

- - - - -

$50.94 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS4 & More Discounted Preorders on Walmart.com

By ThatOneGuyWho, Today, 10:59 PM

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 10:59 PM

PS4: https://www.walmart....38339/129467478

 

Also, some other new and upcoming releases on sale.

 

Currently Out

:switch: $54.90 Luigi's Mansion 3: https://www.walmart....96408/270679640

:switch: $49 Zelda: Link's Awakening: https://www.walmart....96545/755653843

:switch: $49.99 Resident Evil Triple Pack: https://www.walmart....10132/762994064

 

 

Pre-Orders

:xb1: $49.94 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: https://www.walmart....21092/324820640

:ps4: https://www.walmart....21668/255522823

:ps4: $49.95 Final Fantasy VII Remake: https://www.walmart....23192/112285585

:ps4: $49.94 Shenmue 3: https://www.walmart....16442/359175263

:ps4: $49.94 Marvel's Avengers: https://www.walmart....22775/258680070

:ps4: $49.94 Cyberpunk 2077: https://www.walmart....89613/786104378

:ps4: $49.94 Watch Dogs Legion: https://www.walmart....ion-4/210835769

:switch: $49.94 Mario & Sonic 2020: https://www.walmart....70094/901811749

:xb1: $49.94 Doom Eternal: https://www.walmart....luded/146503650

:ps4: https://www.walmart....luded/644816726


