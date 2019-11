Walmart Black Friday 2019 Ad Deals

Posted Today, 07:41 AM

Walmart shit the bed so hard. How dare you!

Aside from great 4K/Blu-ray prices it's a miss. However I could not get anything on sale that was "supposed" to be a deal last year. It's like they either put the sale prices on at random times but it didn't happen when it was supposed to. On top of that even looking everything was sold out. The thousands of third party merchants they use in their listings make things a problem. It's like anything from walmart.com directly just becomes unavailable in a split second.

My only hope is Best Buy having enough stock and surprise deals. I'm on the fence about World War Z. I haven't had any multiplayer online games that I wanted to play in ages but apparently the game is getting worse and worse from the comments I've seen. I was thinking of buying it but it might not be worth it.

If there was an LG C9 OLED on sale at a good price I'd like to know where and possibly get one. My Panasonic Plasma cooks my room and is starting to show its age with color abnormalities in the whites and weird red speckling present on game screens.