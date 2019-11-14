Jump to content

CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

The gang talks about Death Stranding, Little Mermaid Live, Citadel Forged with Fire, Blizzcon announcements, Outer Worlds, and so much more!

- - - - -

Walmart Black Friday 2019 Ad Deals

By NeoMonk, Today, 05:13 AM

#1 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted Today, 05:13 AM

Official Ad Here: Walmart Black Friday 2019 Ad

 

 

Consoles:

 

:switch:  $299 Nintendo Switch Bundle + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

:ps4: $199 Playstation 4 1TB Bundle + TLOU/Horizon/GOW
:xb1:  $349 XBOX ONE X 1TB Bundle + Gears 1 thru 5 
:xb1:  $199 XBOX ONE S Bundle + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
:xb1:  $149 XBOX One S 1TB ALl-Digital Edition Bundle Minecraft/Sea of Thieves/Fortnite
:D/ $349 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade
 
 

Accessories:

 

:switch:  $29 Power A Wireless Nintendo Switch Controllers

:ps4:  $39 Playstation 4 Dualshock Controllers

:xb1:  $39 XBOX One Controllers
:xb1:  $15 XBOX Live Gold Membership 3 Months

 

 

Games: 

 

$38
 
:ps4: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 
 
 
$30
 
:switch: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
:switch: Super Mario Odyssey
:switch: Super Mario Tennis
:switch: Super Mario Party
:switch: Splatoon 2
:switch: Nino Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
:switch: Resident Evil Origins Collection 
:ps4: :xb1:  Red Dead Redemption 2 
:ps4: :xb1:  Borderlands 3 
:ps4: :xb1:  Ghost Recon Breakpoint 
:ps4: :xb1:  NFS Heat 
:ps4: :xb1:  Monster Hunter Iceborne 
:ps4: :xb1:  NHL 20 
:xb1: Gears 5 
 
 
$27   
 
:switch:  :ps4: :xb1:  NBA 2k20 
:ps4: :xb1:  Madden 20 
:ps4: :xb1:  FIFA 20 
:ps4: :xb1:  WWE 2k20 
 
 
$25
 
:switch: Zombieland: Double Tap Roadtrip 
:switch: Street Outlaws: The List 
:switch: Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster 
:switch: Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age 
:switch: Diablo 3 Eternal Collection 
:switch: Overwatch Legendary Edition 
:switch: Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission 
:switch: :ps4: :xb1: Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled 
:switch: :ps4: :xb1: Spyro Reignited Trilogy 
:switch:  :ps4:  :xb1: Mortal Kombat 11 
:switch: :ps4: :xb1: :wii: Just dance 2020 
:ps4: :xb1: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 
:ps4: :xb1: Nascar Heat 4 
:ps4: :xb1: Sekiro 
:ps4: :xb1: Sims 4 Bundle 
:ps4: :xb1: Call of Duty WWII P
:ps4: :xb1: Plats vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville 
:xb1: Forza Horizon 4 
:xb1: Sea of Thieves 

 

 

$20
 
:switch: Crash N.Sane Trilogy 
:switch: Paw Patrol On A Roll 
:switch: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 
:switch: Friday the 13th: Game Ultimate Slasher Edition 
:switch:  :ps4: America Ninja Warrior 
:switch:  :ps4:  :xb1: Team Sonic Racing  
:ps4: :xb1: Minecraft 
:ps4: :xb1: Devil May Cry 
:ps4: :xb1: Metro Exodus 
:ps4: :xb1: Fallout 4 GOTY Edition 
:ps4: :xb1: Jump Force 
:ps4: :xb1: Just cause 4 
:ps4: :xb1: Monster Energy Supercross 2 
:ps4: :xb1: Resident Evil 2 
:ps4: :xb1: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition 
:ps4: :xb1: Assassin's Creed Odyssey
:ps4: :xb1: Kingdom Hearts 3 
:ps4: :xb1: World War Z 
:ps4: :xb1: The Division 2 
:ps4: Days Gone
:ps4: MLB The Show 19 
 
 
$15
 
:switch: Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered 
:switch: Carnival Games 
:switch: LEGO Jurassic World 
:switch: Trials Rising Gold Edition 
:switch: The LEGO Movie 2 
:switch: :ps4:  LEGO Harry Potter Collection 
:switch:  :ps4:  :xb1: LEGO DC Supervillains
:ps4: Marvel's Spiderman GOTY Edition
:ps4: Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 
:ps4: The Last of Us Remastered 
:ps4: Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition 
:ps4: God of War  
:ps4:  :xb1:  Rainbow Six Siege  
:ps4: :xb1: LEGO Worlds 
:ps4: :xb1: Need for Speed Payback 
:ps4: :xb1: Watchdogs 2 
:ps4: :xb1: Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy 
:ps4: :xb1: UFC 3 
:ps4: :xb1: Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition 
:ps4: :xb1: Overwatch Legendary Edition 
:xb1: Halo 5 
:xb1: Playerunknowns Battleground 
:xb1: Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 + Arcade Game Series 
:xb1: Borderlands The Handsome Collection
:xb1: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 
:360: Call of Duty Black Ops 
:360: Call of Duty Black Ops 2 
:360: Skate 3 
:360: Red Dead Redemption GOTY Edition 
:3ds: Super Mario 3D Land 
:3ds: Super Mario Maker 
:3ds: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 

 

 

*Game & Console pairing are exactly as shown in ad.


#2 bigbadboaz  

bigbadboaz

Posted Today, 05:18 AM

First haha!  THANK YOUUUU finally


#3 The Stache  

The Stache

Posted Today, 05:22 AM

Holy smokes look at the prices on those 4K movies, though!


#4 OldSlowGamer  

OldSlowGamer

Posted Today, 05:25 AM

Weak game prices


#5 Madzane  

Madzane

Posted Today, 05:29 AM

Seems comparable to Target ad.

#6 Stellar Inertia  

Stellar Inertia

Posted Today, 05:31 AM

Blu ray and 4k movies are at great prices.


#7 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 05:31 AM

really Walmart? We waited for this?


#8 ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 05:32 AM

About time, thanks for the list.

#9 Richard B. Riddick  

Richard B. Riddick

Posted Today, 05:35 AM

We waited more time for the Walmart Ad, but boy most of the prices are lackluster.

 

no more $8-10 games. 
 

yeah the economy is “good” this year.


#10 kanekiken  

kanekiken

Posted Today, 05:36 AM

No sign of Control, Man of Medan, or Smash Bros. I guess Best Buy it is.

#11 Josef  

Josef

Posted Today, 05:38 AM

Pretty lame prices for games.  Will stick with Target/Best Buy.  The only possible saving grace is if they mistakenly put the Switch version of Witcher 3 Wild Hunt for $15 with the PS4 version.  It happened last year with Diablo 3, Doom and I think Wolfenstein.  Crossing my fingers lightning strikes twice!

 

Those 4K prices are pretty hot though.


#12 ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 05:41 AM

Ad is weak sauce but I guess it isn't bad that the deals are the same as other stores. Game deals are sad compared to last year though.

#13 arsenalcrazy8  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 05:41 AM

Looks like I’ll be stopping by for some 4K movies but that’s about it.

#14 Jardarpp  

Jardarpp

Posted Today, 05:43 AM

That’s it? ....huh

#15 Darkstar00  

Darkstar00

Posted Today, 05:44 AM

In for some kids and squids for $30 but that's about it


#16 The Masked Heel  

The Masked Heel

Posted Today, 05:45 AM

Woof.


#17 dinovelvet  

dinovelvet

Posted Today, 05:59 AM

Lmao Red Dead Redempiton GOTY was $8 on last year's BF

 

And they seriously have COD Black Ops for the Xbox 360 on there? Like the game from the year 2010? WTF


#18 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 06:04 AM

Lmao Red Dead Redempiton GOTY was $8 on last year's BF

it is actually $12.88 in store right now. they have to raise the price for black friday.


#19 JohnnyCage  

JohnnyCage

Posted Today, 06:16 AM

This is sad. The best thing I see in the entire ad is the $12 Wrangler's. 

 

Now we know why they waited so long to release this ad. 


#20 superhippy1986  

superhippy1986

Posted Today, 06:19 AM

Oh god.. I waited for this and it's so meh... Please don't suck PSN!!!!

#21 Zenax[zd]  

Zenax[zd]

Posted Today, 06:27 AM

Yikes, that really is disappointing on the games side. I always enjoyed going through the $8-$12 lineups they've had the last few years to pick up random games I missed out on. RIP those dreams I guess. $15 lineup is pretty weak considering a lot of those games have just straight up been cheaper before in other places.


#22 GunstarRed  

GunstarRed

Posted Today, 06:47 AM

Probably been answered before, but are those Switch Mario Kart bundles the new model Switch or old stock from last year?

I know the price isn't that good, but I can't wait any longer to get a Switch. I think last year they did an eShop gift card bundle everywhere the following week.

#23 MulderYuffie  

MulderYuffie

Posted Today, 06:47 AM

Wow i can't eve express how disappointed i am lol

#24 JJSP  

JJSP

Posted Today, 06:48 AM

Probably been answered before, but are those Switch Mario Kart bundles the new model Switch or old stock from last year?

I know the price isn't that good, but I can't wait any longer to get a Switch. I think last year they did an eShop gift card bundle everywhere the following week.

Old. Nintendo confirmed they’re the original model.

#25 Yata no Kagami  

Yata no Kagami

Posted Today, 07:07 AM

Nothing like a full price Switch on BF, huh, Wal-shart? I'm not even going. I'm not even mad, but I'm not even going.


#26 sd1rager  

sd1rager

Posted Today, 07:19 AM

This Black Friday has been a bust aside from 65" 4k TVs for $280.

Hopefully GameStop comes through big, their sales were good last year.

#27 Miketheking  

Miketheking

Posted Today, 07:32 AM

No ps+ deal

#28 Silver Phoenix  

Silver Phoenix

Posted Today, 07:41 AM

Walmart shit the bed so hard. How dare you!

 

Aside from great 4K/Blu-ray prices it's a miss. However I could not get anything on sale that was "supposed" to be a deal last year. It's like they either put the sale prices on at random times but it didn't happen when it was supposed to. On top of that even looking everything was sold out. The thousands of third party merchants they use in their listings make things a problem. It's like anything from walmart.com directly just becomes unavailable in a split second.

 

My only hope is Best Buy having enough stock and surprise deals. I'm on the fence about World War Z. I haven't had any multiplayer online games that I wanted to play in ages but apparently the game is getting worse and worse from the comments I've seen. I was thinking of buying it but it might not be worth it.

 

If there was an LG C9 OLED on sale at a good price I'd like to know where and possibly get one. My Panasonic Plasma cooks my room and is starting to show its age with color abnormalities in the whites and weird red speckling present on game screens.


