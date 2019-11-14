Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

The gang talks about Death Stranding, Little Mermaid Live, Citadel Forged with Fire, Blizzcon announcements, Outer Worlds, and so much more!

$99.88 Pokemon Sword and Shield Double Pack on Amazon

By ThatOneGuyWho, Today, 05:03 PM

#1 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6499 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 05:03 PM

https://www.amazon.c...PDKIKX0DER&th=1

 

I just called BestBuy to price match my order. Doing the same with Target.

 

EDIT: Successfully PM'ed Target for the steelbook. Calling worked, was denied via chat.


#2 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Minor Case Rye Whiskey - Sherry Cask Finished CAGiversary!   2827 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 05:06 PM

Note that you do NOT get the $10 code at amazon now, had to preorder before the 14th (matching Bestbuys $10 bonus) and you no longer get the skin for the backpack.. also had to preorder before the 14th.

Backpack skin is meh, but the $10 bonus is the real bonus.

All PMing walmart from 2+ hours earlier. Just wish they would drop the online price for the single game so amazon could PM my order.. and still keep my $10 bonus.

#3 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1967 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 05:11 PM

I placed an amz preorder on 6/8 just in case there was a price drop like this.  Has not shipped yet.  But the preorder did automatically adjust to $99.

 

I haven't heard about the $10 bonus, will this apply?  TIA


#4 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   11366 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 05:21 PM

Ugh I paid full price for this on there....the pre-order guarantee better apply to this.

 

Not sure if I should order a second one and return it as the first to be safe. I'm worried since mine as already shipped


#5 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12807 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 05:37 PM

https://www.amazon.c...PDKIKX0DER&th=1

 

I just called BestBuy to price match my order. Doing the same with Target.

I'm assuming you don't have GCU at Best Buy since the GCU price was actually cheaper at $95.99 and they don't manually price match and add the GCU discount on top of that.


#6 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6499 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 05:50 PM

I'm assuming you don't have GCU at Best Buy since the GCU price was actually cheaper at $95.99 and they don't manually price match and add the GCU discount on top of that.

I don't.


#7 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   12807 Posts   Joined 15.7 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 05:52 PM

I don't.

Pretty nice to get the steelbook at Target for $100 bucks though, after price match.


#8 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Minor Case Rye Whiskey - Sherry Cask Finished CAGiversary!   2827 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 06:06 PM

I placed an amz preorder on 6/8 just in case there was a price drop like this. Has not shipped yet. But the preorder did automatically adjust to $99.

I haven't heard about the $10 bonus, will this apply? TIA

I haven't heard about the $10 bonus, will this apply? TIA

It’s removed from amazons page now.. had to search and find a cached page to get the screenshot.
It should be automatically placed in your account. Getting Target to PM is probably the best deal for someone who didn’t get the $10 bonus from bestbuy/amazon now.
Spoiler

