$99.88 Pokemon Sword and Shield Double Pack on Amazon

https://www.amazon.c...PDKIKX0DER&th=1
I just called BestBuy to price match my order. Doing the same with Target.
EDIT: Successfully PM'ed Target for the steelbook. Calling worked, was denied via chat.
Posted Today, 05:03 PM
Posted Today, 05:06 PM
Posted Today, 05:11 PM
I placed an amz preorder on 6/8 just in case there was a price drop like this. Has not shipped yet. But the preorder did automatically adjust to $99.
I haven't heard about the $10 bonus, will this apply? TIA
Posted Today, 05:21 PM
Ugh I paid full price for this on there....the pre-order guarantee better apply to this.
Not sure if I should order a second one and return it as the first to be safe. I'm worried since mine as already shipped
Posted Today, 05:37 PM
I'm assuming you don't have GCU at Best Buy since the GCU price was actually cheaper at $95.99 and they don't manually price match and add the GCU discount on top of that.
Posted Today, 05:50 PM
I don't.
Posted Today, 05:52 PM
Pretty nice to get the steelbook at Target for $100 bucks though, after price match.
Posted Today, 06:06 PM
It’s removed from amazons page now.. had to search and find a cached page to get the screenshot.
