Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

CAGcast #611: Oh No We Didn't

The gang talks about Death Stranding, Little Mermaid Live, Citadel Forged with Fire, Blizzcon announcements, Outer Worlds, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Best Buy: Astral Chain & Daemon x Machina $49.99 / $39.99 gcu

By AltererSyl, Today, 01:08 AM

#1 AltererSyl  

AltererSyl

Posted Today, 01:08 AM

Been waiting for this, myself.

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255364

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255371


#2 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1400 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted Today, 01:50 AM

Doesn’t ring up in store and requires an override. I went through this yesterday.....because of a rude cashier who thought I was scamming with my CGU a manager gave it me for $29.

#3 wratih9   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   342 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

wratih9

Posted Today, 02:46 AM

That’s so tempting right now since I just got my $10 for Luigi’s Mansion .

#4 AltererSyl  

AltererSyl

Posted Today, 02:59 AM

Doesn’t ring up in store and requires an override. I went through this yesterday.....because of a rude cashier who thought I was scamming with my CGU a manager gave it me for $29.

These seem to be online-only prices. I had the same issue with DQXI last week.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy