Best Buy: Astral Chain & Daemon x Machina $49.99 / $39.99 gcu

Been waiting for this, myself.
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255364
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255371
Jump to content
Posted Today, 01:08 AM
Been waiting for this, myself.
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255364
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6255371
Posted Today, 01:50 AM
Posted Today, 02:46 AM
Posted Today, 02:59 AM
Doesn’t ring up in store and requires an override. I went through this yesterday.....because of a rude cashier who thought I was scamming with my CGU a manager gave it me for $29.
These seem to be online-only prices. I had the same issue with DQXI last week.