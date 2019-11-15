Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #612: Heat!

CAGcast #612: Heat!

The gang talks Xbox X019 news, Doctor Sleep, The Mandalorian, new releases and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

PM Studios Triple Black Friday Sale

By Glas, Today, 06:30 PM

#1 Glas   Rhythm Game Maniac CAGiversary!   297 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

Glas

Posted Today, 06:30 PM

zQeIzI2.png

 

Triple Black Friday Sale
 
Nov 15 - Dec 3
 
Deemo Switch - $17.99
 
Free Standard Domestic Shipping + Bonus Cytus CD with 2 or more games. 
*Excludes WILL Limited Edition.
 

#2 Strange Aeons   CAG Lurker CAGiversary!   25 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

Strange Aeons

Posted Today, 06:57 PM

Great sale, just wish it also included Cytus. That's the only rhythm game of theirs that I'm missing, picked up the others during their past sales.

#3 Corgstradamus   I have short legs CAGiversary!   4074 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

Corgstradamus

Posted Today, 07:01 PM

Great sale, just wish it also included Cytus. That's the only rhythm game of theirs that I'm missing, picked up the others during their past sales.

How's Musynx?


#4 Glas   Rhythm Game Maniac CAGiversary!   297 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

Glas

Posted Today, 08:47 PM

How's Musynx?

It's a pretty fun rhythm game, featuring famous rhythm game scene composers from Japan, Korea and China, it has many songs from the N°1 Vocaloid in China Luo Tianyi too, if you're a hardcore music game player all songs has keysounds (so each button makes a real song instead of a generic sound like OSU does)


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy