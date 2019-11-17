RiteAid BonusCash rewards for Nov 17-23, 2019 ... PSN, GS, Disney, Chipotle, Domino's, Nike, etc

Posted Today, 01:41 PM

It's a really big BonusCash week at Rite-Aid, including several gaming-related cards. Here goes ...

Domino's and GameStop Gift Cards ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of these items.*

Kohl's and Chipotle Gift Cards ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of these items.*

Applebee's and IHOP Gift Cards ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of these items.*

American Express Gift Cards ($25 & $50 values) ... $6 BonusCash when you buy 2 of these items.**

Burlington and NIke Gift Cards ... $8 BonusCash when you buy $50 of these items.*

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Gift Cards ... $8 BonusCash when you buy $50 of these items.*

Sony PlayStation Gift Cards (PSN & PS+ shown) ... $8 BonusCash when you buy $50 of these items.*

Disney and The Children's Place Gift Cards ... $8 BonusCash when you buy $50 of these items.

Besides being gaming related, PSN cards rarely go on sale, so a 16% rebate is pretty good. The GameStop cards are super good because you can redeem the GS credit on their website for PSN, Xbox, Nintendo, and Steam credit on top of the 20% rebate you're getting back.

For those who are new to the "Rite-Aid wellness+ reward BonusCash" program, you'll receive the $$$ amount when you purchase the minimum amount specified. Gift-cards within the same bullet-point share the same "limit 2 offers per customer", but you're only limited on that 1 line, and you can get 2 rewards on each of the other bullet-point line items as well. For example, you can purchase $50 of PSN credit in 1 transaction, $50 in another transaction, and 2 more transactions of $25 GameStop credit during the week, and by the end of the week, you'll have earned $26 in BonusCash.

Enormous pic of the page is here ...

Spoiler

Because I re-use this thread so often, here's a fresh transcription of the small text ...



*BonusCash will be awarded when you purchase eligible promoted items. Unless noted otherwise, wellness+ rewards BonusCash purchase requirements must be satisfied in a single transaction. Wellness+ BonusCash will be loaded automatically to wellness+ rewards card only for use in-store or at riteaid.com, beginning at 6AM on the day after issuance. BonusCash will expire 30 days from the date it was first issued. Buy one get one free good on items equal or lesser value of the same brand, no mix & match. Buy one get one free items offered at regular price, application sales tax applies. Wellness+ rewards enrollment required for promotional pricing and BonusCash rewards. **Limt two (2) $6.00 BonusCash rewards per transaction. Offer valid 11/17/2019-11/23/2019. Terms and conditions apply to American Express Gift Cards. Cards issued by American Express Prepaid Card Management Corporation. American Express is not responsible for the fulfillment of the promotion. Earning BonusCash - from the wellness+ T&C's page BonusCash will be awarded when you purchase eligible promoted items. wellness+ BonusCash is or will be loaded automatically to wellness+ or Plenti® card only for use in-store or at riteaid.com, beginning at 6AM on the day after issuance. BonusCash for online purchases will be issued after the entire order has shipped. BonusCash will expire 30 days from the date it was first issued. The products on which wellness+ BonusCash can be earned are determined by Rite Aid, in its sole discretion, and will change from time to time without notice. wellness+ BonusCash cannot be earned from the purchase of tobacco products, alcohol, lottery tickets, gift cards, licenses, money orders, money transfers, newspapers, stamps, other mail services, dairy products, items and services distributed by RediClinic®, items distributed by Moran Foods and Save-A-Lot® Food Stores, prescriptions, or other items prohibited by law, or for the payment of prescription copays, tax or shipping costs(together, “Excluded Items”). You can check your Rite Aid BonusCash balance here.

FYI ... the limit of "2 offers per customer" is tracked by your "wellness+ rewards" card, so you'll need to limit yourself to 2 offers throughout this week's promotion, and not just "2 per transaction" or "2 per day". Your printed receipt will indicate whether you've met the "limit of 2" for this promo, but neither the website nor register-screen will indicate ...

if you've met the limit of 2 items per BonusCash group with the current transaction, or

if the transaction you're about to pay for will exceed the limit, or

when your BonusCash rewards will expire.