CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #612: Heat!

CAGcast #612: Heat!

The gang talks Xbox X019 news, Doctor Sleep, The Mandalorian, new releases and so much more!

(DEAD) PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership [Digital Code] $24.88 @ Amazon

By kanekiken, Today, 10:01 AM

By kanekiken, Today, 10:01 AM
PlayStation PS Plus PlayStation Plus PSN Amazon

#1 kanekiken  

kanekiken

Posted Today, 10:01 AM

https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B004RMK5QG/

Great deal!

#2 doodofdoods   Prinny Powered CAGiversary!   3268 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

doodofdoods

Posted Today, 10:04 AM

Got 4. PS5 here I come.

#3 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted Today, 10:13 AM

Only says I can get 1

#4 Dragonaxe3   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   345 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

Dragonaxe3

Posted Today, 10:16 AM

Got 2. Would get more if ps5 wasn’t coming. Who knows if amazon knows something we don’t.

#5 yes06kin   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   7 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

yes06kin

Posted Today, 10:16 AM

In for 1,thanks!

#6 tightclaws   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1901 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

tightclaws

Posted Today, 10:16 AM

Great deal cheapest ever paid!

#7 Nekroflame   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   63 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

Nekroflame

Posted Today, 10:20 AM

It allowed me to purchase two.

#8 eXTechno   Techno CAGiversary!   304 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

eXTechno

Posted Today, 10:21 AM

Thanks for this

Incredible Deal

#9 hoofrog   Game Whore CAGiversary!   1173 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

hoofrog

Posted Today, 10:22 AM

I got two. Thanks OP.

#10 Indiansfan008   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   376 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Indiansfan008

Posted Today, 10:24 AM

Bought 2 as well. Haven't seen Plus this low in a long time!

#11 Electroplasm   Destroy Erase Improve CAGiversary!   1688 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

Electroplasm

Posted Today, 10:24 AM

buying  3 years even though i dont even have  a ps4 because i switched to pc gaming.  seems too good to pass up on. will have to buy a black fri bundle or ps5 i guess smh lol


#12 Electroplasm   Destroy Erase Improve CAGiversary!   1688 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

Electroplasm

Posted Today, 10:27 AM

i wish the ps5 would have backwards compat with ps3. i made so many digital purchases last gen


#13 dennisb407   Brickseek DN CAGiversary!   6055 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

dennisb407

Posted Today, 10:31 AM

Better hurry before everyone lists them for $39 in the trade forum :shame:


#14 postaboy   OLD SKOOL CAGER CAGiversary!   2024 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

postaboy

Posted Today, 10:37 AM

Got one!

 

$25 got to be the lowest ever but I feel it's a price mistake lol.


#15 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4411 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 10:38 AM

Damn good deal!
How many years can you stack?


#16 Electroplasm   Destroy Erase Improve CAGiversary!   1688 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

Electroplasm

Posted Today, 10:40 AM

don't forget to turn off auto renew when you activate one. was able to do it from website. don't remember that feature before on the site. it's been a couple of yrs

 

Damn good deal!
How many years can you stack?

supposedly orders are getting cancelled after 4 but only got 3 so far so can't confirm


#17 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4411 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 10:47 AM

don't forget to turn off auto renew when you activate one. was able to do it from website. don't remember that feature before on the site. it's been a couple of yrs

 

supposedly orders are getting cancelled after 4 but only got 3 so far so can't confirm

Oh I've bought 4
2 for me, 2 for roommate

I mean how much can I stack on my PSN account


#18 Thrillseeker   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   14 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

Thrillseeker

Posted Today, 10:47 AM

Thanks!  I'm good until 2022 now.


#19 coolduck   super cool duck CAGiversary!   394 Posts   Joined 2.5 Years Ago  

coolduck

Posted Today, 10:50 AM

thanks for posting this, op!


#20 CHAZ934  

CHAZ934

Posted Today, 10:55 AM

I only bought one. I’m only buying one new console next year and I’m not sure who I’m going with yet.

#21 johnmstewart   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4123 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

johnmstewart

Posted Today, 10:58 AM

Amazon has a deal if you reload at least $100, you get $10 extra.  Bought two cards and now have $10 extra credit as well.


#22 bballplaya210   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   495 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

bballplaya210

Posted Today, 11:01 AM

Awesome deal! I bought 2 and it let me stack them even though I was already good through 2023 freon the last deal before the price jumped a couple of years ago. Im now good through 2025.

#23 gnugget5   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   403 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

gnugget5

Posted Today, 11:05 AM

In for two - that's the cheapest price I've seen in a LONG time.


#24 MakMan333  

MakMan333

Posted Today, 11:14 AM

Thanks for the heads up!


#25 FlawlesslyFatal   $15 or less CAGiversary!   1688 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Today, 11:15 AM

Stupidly cheap, got 4 for down the road

Sent from my SM-N970U1 using Tapatalk

#26 LoveAndBeer   AKA: jstew9 CAGiversary!   323 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

LoveAndBeer

Posted Today, 11:15 AM

Excellent deal, in for 2 more years.

#27 lilman   Only the ordinary. CAGiversary!   4302 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

lilman

Posted Today, 11:16 AM

Grabbed two early this morning when I saw on SD. Easily the best price this has been in years.


#28 Pig   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   245 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Pig

Posted Today, 11:17 AM

In for 2 also. Was already scheduled for a yearly auto renewal in a few weeks. Good until 2022 now. 


#29 Electroplasm   Destroy Erase Improve CAGiversary!   1688 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

Electroplasm

Posted Today, 11:26 AM

Mr. Pickles season 4 HD is $2

https://www.amazon.c...h/dp/B081M5GLB2

 

anyone find other price glitches let me know


#30 bondgirl  

bondgirl

Posted Today, 11:26 AM

In for 4, great find!


