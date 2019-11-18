Jump to content

AAFES Black Friday 2019 Ad Deals

By ThatOneGuyWho, Today, 03:45 PM

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 03:45 PM

Whole ad: https://www.bfads.ne...y/page-1#viewer

 

Technically some of the deals run till December 2nd. Best Buy does price match AAFES / ShopMyExchange (it under their extended in store list which is only visible from registers). You can PM these even without being a military member.

 

:3ds: $99 3DS XL Galaxy Edition Console

 

:ps4: $199 Playstation 4 Slim 3 Game Bundle w/ Last of Us Remastered, God of War 3 (mistake, it's God of War) and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete

:ps4: $279 Playstation 4 Pro 1TB

:ps4: $249 Playstation 4 Pro or PSVR Bundles

 

:xb1: $149 Xbox One S Gears of War 5 Bundle

:xb1: $349 Xbox One X Gears of War 5 Bundle

 

:switch: $299 Nintendo Switch Neon or Gray Bundle w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

 

:xb1: :ps4: $29.95 Madden 20

:xb1: :ps4: $44.95 Call of Duty Modern Warfare

 

:xb1: Save $10 All Microsoft Controllers

 

:xb1: $9.99 Xbox Ultimate Live Game Pass 1 Month

:xb1: $19.99 Xbox Live Game Pass 3 Months


