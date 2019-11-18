AAFES Black Friday 2019 Ad Deals

Whole ad: https://www.bfads.ne...y/page-1#viewer
Technically some of the deals run till December 2nd. Best Buy does price match AAFES / ShopMyExchange (it under their extended in store list which is only visible from registers). You can PM these even without being a military member.
$99 3DS XL Galaxy Edition Console
$199 Playstation 4 Slim 3 Game Bundle w/ Last of Us Remastered, God of War 3 (mistake, it's God of War) and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete
$249 Playstation 4 Pro or PSVR Bundles
$149 Xbox One S Gears of War 5 Bundle
$349 Xbox One X Gears of War 5 Bundle
$299 Nintendo Switch Neon or Gray Bundle w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
$44.95 Call of Duty Modern Warfare
Save $10 All Microsoft Controllers
$9.99 Xbox Ultimate Live Game Pass 1 Month
$19.99 Xbox Live Game Pass 3 Months