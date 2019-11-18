AAFES Black Friday 2019 Ad Deals

Posted Today, 03:45 PM

Whole ad: https://www.bfads.ne...y/page-1#viewer

Technically some of the deals run till December 2nd. Best Buy does price match AAFES / ShopMyExchange (it under their extended in store list which is only visible from registers). You can PM these even without being a military member.

$99 3DS XL Galaxy Edition Console

$199 Playstation 4 Slim 3 Game Bundle w/ Last of Us Remastered, God of War 3 (mistake, it's God of War) and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete

$279 Playstation 4 Pro 1TB

$249 Playstation 4 Pro or PSVR Bundles

$149 Xbox One S Gears of War 5 Bundle

$349 Xbox One X Gears of War 5 Bundle

$299 Nintendo Switch Neon or Gray Bundle w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

$29.95 Madden 20

$44.95 Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Save $10 All Microsoft Controllers

$9.99 Xbox Ultimate Live Game Pass 1 Month

$19.99 Xbox Live Game Pass 3 Months