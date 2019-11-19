Jump to content

* - - - - 1 votes

2DS 49.99 at Daily Steals (not the new 2ds)

By loudguy, Today, 12:47 AM

loudguy  

loudguy

Posted Today, 12:47 AM

https://www.dailyste...e=product&q=2ds

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 01:05 AM

Is this the U.S. edition? How trustworthy are they?

nvm, they are used.
"NOTE: This product is Refurbished and comes in Bulk packaging. Warranty: 30 Day Warranty"

Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Today, 01:07 AM

Never heard of Daily Steals before. I kind of wish it was the Japanese version, because of Nintendo's region locking choices during the 3DS era, where we missed out on some great Japanese 3DS games.

loudguy  

loudguy

Posted Today, 01:17 AM

This is the same online company that sold the Pokémon sword and shield for 40 dollars each this pass weekend.

TimPV3  

TimPV3

Posted Today, 01:58 AM

This is the same company that sold Switches for $180 and Dualshock 4s for $20 last year

briandadude  

briandadude

Posted Today, 02:09 AM

Same price (also refurb) direct from Nintendo with a one year warranty. https://www.ebay.com/itm/112701506588


