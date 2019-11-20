GameStop DotD 11/20 - Used Dualshock 4, $25, Last of Us Remastered $8, and more

Online only, today only.
Posted Today, 02:09 PM
Online only, today only.
Sony DUALSHOCK 4 Black Wireless Controller - USED $25
The Last of Us Remastered $8
POP! Advent Calendar: Marvel 80th $25
Save 20% on Razer Quartz Computer Accessories
Posted Today, 03:01 PM
smart, try and sell some last of us before everybody gets it and trades it in with the black friday ps4. get rid of some controllers before they go on sale and used market dries up for a while too.
Posted Today, 03:42 PM
They had the advent calendar up once before already and it was only $20 then.
Raise the price because you still can't clear your stock of these things, smart move GS.