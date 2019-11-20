Jump to content

Gears 5: Bundle Pack (XB1/PC Digital Download) for $25.99

By kobe92, Today, 04:24 PM
kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 04:24 PM

 
Includes:
  • Gears 5 Standard Edition (Xbox One / PC)
  • Gears of War 4 Standard Edition (Xbox One / PC)
  • Gears of War: Ultimate Edition (Xbox One)
  • Gears of War 3 (Xbox 360 - Backwards compatible)
  • Gears of War 2 (Xbox 360 - Backwards compatible)

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Today, 06:15 PM

I get stuck in a loophole where I enter my card number continue then it processes it and goes back and ask for my card number again. I checked the orders and they said cancelled. WTF Is the deal dead or something with their website? 

 

Edit: finally got it to go through with Paypal instead of card. 


VidgamesgivemeA_D_D  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted Today, 06:45 PM

That's odd I only got 4 codes, is 4 and 5 the same code by any chance? If not I'm missing a code. 

 

Edit: Can confirm the first code on the list is both Gears 5 and 4 with one code. Probably so you won't sell 4. 


TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 07:09 PM

That's a pretty great deal
