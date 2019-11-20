- Gears 5 Standard Edition (Xbox One / PC)
- Gears of War 4 Standard Edition (Xbox One / PC)
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition (Xbox One)
- Gears of War 3 (Xbox 360 - Backwards compatible)
- Gears of War 2 (Xbox 360 - Backwards compatible)
Gears 5: Bundle Pack (XB1/PC Digital Download) for $25.99
#1
Posted Today, 04:24 PM
- VidgamesgivemeA_D_D and MonkeyBrainSync like this
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2184 Posts Joined 14.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:15 PM
I get stuck in a loophole where I enter my card number continue then it processes it and goes back and ask for my card number again. I checked the orders and they said cancelled. WTF Is the deal dead or something with their website?
Edit: finally got it to go through with Paypal instead of card.
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2184 Posts Joined 14.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:45 PM
That's odd I only got 4 codes, is 4 and 5 the same code by any chance? If not I'm missing a code.
Edit: Can confirm the first code on the list is both Gears 5 and 4 with one code. Probably so you won't sell 4.
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3048 Posts Joined 10.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:09 PM
Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: xbox one, PC, Gears 5, Gears of War
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Contests & Free Stuff →
How to win an Xbox from Taco Bell
Started by xombie86, 22 Oct 2019 taco bell, xbox one, xbox and 3 more...
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
Assassin's Creed Unity Xbox One Digital Code
Started by mokchen, 19 Sep 2019 xbox one
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
$1 off Gears 5 at Redbox
Started by Redbox_Games, 18 Sep 2019 Redbox, Gears 5, Gears of War and 2 more...
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Trading →
Have Switch/DS/GB/PC/PS3/PS4/WiiU - Want: Switch/PS4 Games
Started by SirConnery, 17 Sep 2019 switch, ps4, gameboy, mac, pc
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Video Game Deals →
Free game night for National Video Games Day at Redbox
Started by Redbox_Games, 12 Sep 2019 National Video Games Day, Redbox and 3 more...
|