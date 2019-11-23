Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #613: More Meaningless Entertainment

CAGcast #613: More Meaningless Entertainment

The gang talks Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Stadia launch, The Mandelorian, and so much more.

SHENMUE 3 with STEELBOOK 34.99 BESTBUY Win Price

Today, 11:50 AM

Loose Rattled Gamer  

Loose Rattled Gamer

Today, 11:50 AM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6342250

technolover

Posted Today, 12:21 PM  

technolover

Posted Today, 12:21 PM

thank you! ordered a couple, that steelbook looks pretty good.


intent

Posted Today, 01:25 PM  

intent

Posted Today, 01:25 PM

Dead


You have to sign in to see the price.

#4 Sonic Boom  

Sonic Boom

Posted Today, 01:35 PM

You have to sign in to see the price.

Thanks, now I see it's part of the early access black Friday deal.


