Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #613: More Meaningless Entertainment

CAGcast #613: More Meaningless Entertainment

The gang talks Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Stadia launch, The Mandelorian, and so much more.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership (Digital Code) - $38.22 at CDKeys

By kobe92, Today, 06:55 PM
PS4 PS3 PLAYSTATION PS+ PLAYSTATION PLUS

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 06:55 PM

CDKeys has 1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership (Digital Code) on sale for $38.99.

 

They are also offering 2% off for using Paypal payment discount code PAYPAL2019


#2 sherlock2g   Like Whoa! CAGiversary!   1018 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

sherlock2g

Posted Today, 07:09 PM

I just got it. I was waiting for this price point. Thank you.

#3 cdeener   Love Those Price Drops!!! CAGiversary!   5002 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

cdeener

Posted Today, 07:43 PM

Dang it I just bought one of these the other day for $5 bucks more it’s still the best deal going.

#4 DarkPhantom13   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   328 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

DarkPhantom13

Posted Today, 07:45 PM

Nice! Just grabbed one for me and one for my brother. Thanks op!
Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: PS4, PS3, PLAYSTATION, PS+, PLAYSTATION PLUS

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy