Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #613: More Meaningless Entertainment

CAGcast #613: More Meaningless Entertainment

The gang talks Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Stadia launch, The Mandelorian, and so much more.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

PS4 Pro DEATH STRANDING LE Console $299!

By Fades, Today, 05:40 AM

#1 Fades   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   402 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

Fades

Posted Today, 05:40 AM

Live now for $299 from Sony Store. 

 

https://direct.plays...-bundle.3004134


#2 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   14605 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Today, 05:42 AM

Ouch, guess all those cancellations added up. . .


#3 Tardcore   CAG Platinum+ Member CAGiversary!   725 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

Tardcore

Posted Today, 05:44 AM

In for 20.


#4 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   2236 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 05:48 AM

Pretty cool. Too bad I have a pro already and no sense in getting another one since ps5 is a year away.

#5 Jardarpp  

Jardarpp

Posted Today, 05:51 AM

I want this, but it would be so stupid to buy since I already own a Pro. I almost wish I didn’t own a ps4, so I could buy this guilt free 😅

#6 Das_Regal   What's next :( CAGiversary!   1013 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

Das_Regal

Posted Today, 05:53 AM

Beautiful. I wish I could buy this, but the PS5 is coming out next year and I am not insane.


#7 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Today, 05:56 AM

As someone who bought this at full retail... It's a really beautiful system. Maybe not for everyone but I absolutely love the look of the system. And as someone who only had a base PS4 before this, well worth the 4k(fake 4k) upgrade. Love the system and love the game.

#8 WigBuster  

WigBuster

Posted Today, 06:02 AM

Good deal but just not worth it this late into the gen.

#9 WigBuster  

WigBuster

Posted Today, 06:10 AM

Will say it's probably the coolest LE console design I've ever seen though.

#10 k321ut   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   35 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

k321ut

Posted Today, 06:50 AM

Nice find!  Picked one up.


#11 aircobra   The Wind CAGiversary!   3026 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

aircobra

Posted Today, 07:14 AM

Will say it's probably the coolest LE console design I've ever seen though.

The Gears 5 is the best looking one.


#12 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1988 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 07:16 AM

the best looking one.

To each his own.  Will never cheat on my Million pro


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy