PS4 Pro DEATH STRANDING LE Console $299!

Live now for $299 from Sony Store.
https://direct.plays...-bundle.3004134
Posted Today, 05:40 AM
Posted Today, 05:42 AM
Ouch, guess all those cancellations added up. . .
Posted Today, 05:44 AM
In for 20.
Posted Today, 05:48 AM
Posted Today, 05:51 AM
Posted Today, 05:53 AM
Beautiful. I wish I could buy this, but the PS5 is coming out next year and I am not insane.
Posted Today, 05:56 AM
Posted Today, 06:02 AM
Posted Today, 06:10 AM
Posted Today, 06:50 AM
Nice find! Picked one up.
Posted Today, 07:14 AM
Will say it's probably the coolest LE console design I've ever seen though.
The Gears 5 is the best looking one.
Posted Today, 07:16 AM
To each his own. Will never cheat on my Million pro