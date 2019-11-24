https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6247210
Shenmue 1&2 PS4 Bestbuy 14.99
Posted Today, 08:55 AM
Posted Today, 08:59 AM
Posted Today, 09:05 AM
If you bought Shenmue 3 already, and don't really want to buy and play through these before playing Shenmue 3. It has movies that summarize the first two games. I do recommend them, but money can be tight around the holidays, so you won't be lost playing Shenmue 3 if you don't buy these.
Really? I didn't know that, thank you for telling me. My wife was afraid to play the 3rd one without playing 1 & 2 first.
Posted Today, 09:06 AM